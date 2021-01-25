X

Chiefs open as 3.5-point Super Bowl favorite

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Kansas City Chiefs opened as 3.5 point favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Super Bowl LV by BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag, Twitter: @betonline_ag).

The game will be played at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 7, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3½

Kansas City Chiefs -3½

Over/Under 57½

Moneyline

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +160 (8/5)

Kansas City Chiefs -180 (5/9)

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)

4. Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

