Chiefs open as 3.5-point Super Bowl favorite

The Kansas City Chiefs opened as 3.5 point favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Super Bowl LV by BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag, Twitter: @betonline_ag).
The game will be played at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 7, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3½
Kansas City Chiefs -3½
Over/Under 57½
Moneyline
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +160 (8/5)
Kansas City Chiefs -180 (5/9)
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)
4. Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution