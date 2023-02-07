X
Chiefs’ Andy Reid non-committal about Edwards-Helaire playing in Super Bowl

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

PHOENIX — Kansas City running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned to practice Tuesday after he was activated from injured reserve.

“We’ll practice him this week and see where we’re at,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “(Ronald) Jones has done a good job for us, too. We’ll see how that all works out. It’s good to have him back.”

The Chiefs placed former Georgia standout Mecole Hardman (pelvic injury) on injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire is coming off a high ankle sprain. He has not played since Week 11 against the Chargers.

Falcons' Charles London leaves for Titans' post
