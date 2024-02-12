Chiefs’ Andy Reid: ‘I don’t know what a dynasty is’

On Mecole Hardman: “He works hard at it. He run like a son of a gun. He’s fast. We were able to hit him on the deep one. We didn’t capitalize on it with the fumble, but we came back at the end. We’ve got another corn dog that worked for us.”

On Rashee Rice: “I loved what he did. We struggled, and a lot of it was drops. A lot of it was penalties. Then, Rashee was growing, and he was getting better every week. Once that took place, and we eliminated those things or at least minimized them, better things happen. It’s great to have Rashee opposite Kels. It’s tough to double Kels. When you have that guy that can kind of work inside the numbers there along with him, that is a territory that Pat loves to strike. It worked out well.”

On Travis Kelce bumping him during the game: “He caught me off balance. I wasn’t watching. It was a cheap shot, but it’s alright. He did good. He was really coming over to tell me, ‘Put me in. I’ll score. I’ll score.’ That is really what it was. Well. I love that. I mean, it’s not the first time, so listen, I appreciate it.”

On Kyle Shanahan: “He’s a phenomenal football coach. He has a great feel for it. He’s got a good staff and good players to go along with it. Most of all, he’s a great teacher. When you have young guys like we’ve had, that whole staff has done a great job of teaching, but he leads the parade on that. What a heck of a year.”

On Patrick Mahomes: “I think you guys can appreciate him. You get to see him and what he is. I mean, there’s no façade there. He comes to work every day, humble, wanting to be great. He challenges the guys around him to be great every play and never flinches. You drop the ball, we’ll get the next one. Or, listen, I need you in this spot right here. It’s not like chewing them out or any of that bit and likewise with the penalties. Let’s keep our hands tighter. Let’s not grab. That’s the way he operates. A pleasure to coach. Absolute pleasure to coach.”

On trying to get Travis Kelce the ball: “We had him called for a couple more, and it just didn’t work out. They doubled him early. Then, we came back to him in the second half and had him rub off of people. Kind of do a combination of routes, a couple of routes with Rashee and then with MVS. We know we need to get him the ball. We need to get Pacheco the ball, and then Rice the ball. We were struggling on first downs. We weren’t doing very good on first downs. It was all over the place at first. We were going backwards actually. That’s not good against a team like this.”

On what his emotions are like on the trophy stage: “Yeah, listen, I mean, this is a tough profession, which we all know, competitive. I mean, the parity in this league is ridiculous. And so, to watch your guys work and focus and all that, I mean, you just appreciate – I think the older you get, you probably appreciate that also. I mean, I appreciate the first one because it took me a thousand years to get into a Super Bowl. At least being able to hold that Lombardi Trophy. I appreciate every day that I have to do this. I work for a great owner and ownership family. Between Mark Donovan, Veach and myself, we’re lucky to be Kansas City Chiefs. And so, that part feels good. And then, we have a good locker room and we have good coaches.”

On Travis Kelce’s comments about he owes his career to him: “Yeah, he was a little emotional today. So, listen, I mean, I get it. I have five kids, so I get how that goes. The part I love is he loves to play the game and he wants to help his team win. I mean, it’s not a selfish thing – that’s not what it is. And I understand that. And so, as much as he bumps into me, I get after him. And we understand that. He just caught me off balance.”

On what makes Mecole Hardman tick as a player: “Yeah, listen, he was cut and we brought him back. And that’s a tough thing. That’s a tough thing to happen mentally. And he came in with a positive attitude and just said, ‘Hey, I just want to help you guys win.’ And we kind of know what he does best. And, you know, Nagy does a great job of putting him in positions and really, he’s got that mastered with that kid, where to put him and how to use him. So, you saw that tonight, yeah.”