Casey Hayward bringing experience, insight to Falcons’ defensive backfield

A second-round pick out of Vanderbilt in 2012, Hayward saw the field immediately with the Packers and recorded six interceptions in his rookie season. After injuries derailed his tenure in Green Bay, he moved west to San Diego and regained his form as one of the league’s top corners. In his first two seasons with the Chargers and with full health, Hayward combined for 11 interceptions and received Pro Bowl selections in both years.

In 2021, Hayward signed a one-year deal with the Chargers’ AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, and played in all 17 games. One of his teammates there, current Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, bonded with Hayward over their shared enthusiasm for the game. Mariota said he always learned something from Hayward, a dual-threat quarterback in his high school career, and said Hayward’s experience made him most valuable as a teammate.

“It’s pretty impressive, his pattern recognition,” Mariota said. “He still physically can do it, getting in and out of cuts. I’ve learned a lot from him, just being around him and being able to talk ball and be like, ‘Hey, what did you see there, you broke on that early - what can I do better?’”

Abdelmalek said Hayward’s football IQ and meticulous film habits have helped him to expand his game beyond his physicality and sustain an NFL career for over a decade.

“He does a really good job of taking the time to do the work that’s off the field, so working on film and studying,” Abdelmalek said. “That gives him that one-up compared with just being physical. Along with his patience and just the degree of knowledge he has at playing his position, he studies, and he studies his opponents.”

Falcons defensive back Casey Hayward (29) is shown during minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga.

“You can see he knows football,” Falcons secondary coach Jon Hoke said. “He’s very instinctive. He’s been a positive influence on the (defensive backs meeting) room and on everybody because he’s not a loud guy or anything like that, but just the way he plays.”

At 32 years old, Hayward is past his physical prime and will likely serve as a short-term starter, though the Falcons’ coaches praised his feel for the game and agility through the team’s voluntary OTA practices. But for a secondary loaded with up-and-coming talents such as 2020 first-round draft pick A.J. Terrell, the long-term importance of Hayward’s experience and leadership to their development can’t be overstated.

So far, the two-time Pro Bowler has more than lived up to expectations.

“He’s a good teacher, and everybody kind of gravitates toward him,” assistant defensive backs coach Nick Perry said. “It’s easy for the younger guys to follow and kind of do what he does with his experience in the league. Hopefully, people can take a little bit of what he does and apply it to their game.”