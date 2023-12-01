Can the Falcons stick to the ground attack Sunday vs. the Jets?

But the Falcons believes the Jets’ numbers are bloated because their poor offense leaves them on the field for too long. The Jets’ average time of possession (27 minutes, 19 seconds) ranks 32nd in the league.

The Falcons’ run game should be the X-factor when the teams meet Sunday.

“I just think some of the ways games have gone, some of those numbers could get skewed, depending on how people are trying to attack you or if you have a lead, you get run-heavy,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said.

So, when the Jets have fallen behind, teams have gone run-heavy.

“Obviously, you can pick the ball up sometimes (and pass),” Smith said. “So, it’s a really talented front. They have depth, and they rotate it.”

The Jets’ defensive front is anchored by defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who was drafted third overall in 2019. He has 44 tackles, two sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and seven tackles for losses.

Linebackers C.J. Mosely and Quincy Williams are the Jets’ leading tacklers, with 115 and 96, respectively.

“Mosley and Williams are two of the faster inside ‘backers we’ll play,” Smith said. “They’re aggressive all the way across. So, it’s a big challenge for us.”

The Falcons used Bijan Robinson and Cordarrelle Patterson for most of the game against the Saints, and then unleashed a well-rested Tyler Allgeier late in the game against the Saints.

Allgeier has rushed for 466 yards and has gained 260 of those yards after contact. Also, he leads the team with 10 broken tackles. Patterson rushed eight times for 43 yards. It was his most work since he rushed 10 times for 56 yards against Tampa Bay on Oct. 22, in a game in which Robinson was sick and had only one carry.

“They are a good team,” Robinson said. “Good defense. We can’t worry about what we did on Sunday. We have to understand that every single game needs to be a good game.”

