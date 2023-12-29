Can Taylor Heinicke keep the Falcons’ offense moving Sunday vs. Chicago?

Heinicke took the check-down routes and that worked just fine.

“Just playing the playbook,” Heinicke said. “If they’re giving a bunch of depth, why hold on to the ball and try to fit something in that could possibly be disastrous (rather) than give (running back) Bijan (Robinson) the ball and let him do his thing.”

Heinicke completed 23 of 33 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown. He finished with a 99.2 passer rating. It was the fourth game this season in which the Falcons didn’t have a turnover.

Heinicke is ready if the Bears try to jump his check-down routes.

“For every good play, there are about four or five bad plays that come when you’re trying to force stuff in there,” Heinicke said. “There’s a time and place for it, whether you’re down a couple of possessions, and you need some scores quick, or whatever the case may be.”

Heinicke plans to continue his methodical approach.

“We are playing the playbook and trying to get completions,” Heinicke said. “That worked out really well for us. There’s a time and place to try to force the ball downfield to try to make some plays.”

