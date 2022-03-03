Cade Mays has no regrets after transferring from Georgia

Mays, who was a five-star recruit, committed to Tennessee originally but decommitted after coach Butch Jones was fired in November 2017. He signed with Georgia and played two seasons, making 18 starts for the Bulldogs.

Explore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Mays, 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds, made 35 career starts, with 19 at right guard, 12 at right tackle, two at left guard and two at left tackle. He’s a projected middle-round pick but could move up with a strong showing at the combine.

“I think I hold a ton of value,” Mays said. “I can play all five positions. I think it adds great value to my game that I’m versatile and that I played for two SEC teams. I’ve had three different coaching staffs. I can learn football really easy.”

He was moved to right tackle last season by the Volunteers.

“It definitely shocks people that I can play all five positions,” Mays said. “It’s definitely something that I try to highlight.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles