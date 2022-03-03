Cade Mays has no regrets after transferring from Georgia

INDIANAPOLIS — Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays said that he never regretted leaving Georgia.
He left in January 2020, and the Bulldogs went on to win the national championship a year later.
“No, sir,” Mays said when asked if he had any regrets Thursday at the NFL scouting combine. “I got to go home and play with my little brother (Cooper). My first start, I was playing right next to him. It was unbelievable. I wouldn’t trade that experience for anything in the world.”
Mays, who is from Knoxville, said it wasn’t difficult watching the Bulldogs march to the school’s first title in 41 years.
“No, sir,” Mays said. “I was happy as heck for them. Some of those guys are still some of my best friends. Being in this building and being able to go to the Senior Bowl and rekindle those relationships. I still get texts from people around the building to this day. There is not really any animosity there from the people in the building there or from myself. I was ecstatic for them. They deserve it. It’s been a long time coming for them.”
Mays, who was a five-star recruit, committed to Tennessee originally but decommitted after coach Butch Jones was fired in November 2017. He signed with Georgia and played two seasons, making 18 starts for the Bulldogs.
Mays, 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds, made 35 career starts, with 19 at right guard, 12 at right tackle, two at left guard and two at left tackle. He’s a projected middle-round pick but could move up with a strong showing at the combine.
“I think I hold a ton of value,” Mays said. “I can play all five positions. I think it adds great value to my game that I’m versatile and that I played for two SEC teams. I’ve had three different coaching staffs. I can learn football really easy.”
He was moved to right tackle last season by the Volunteers.
“It definitely shocks people that I can play all five positions,” Mays said. “It’s definitely something that I try to highlight.”
