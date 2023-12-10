Bucs storm back to down Falcons, take command of NFC South

The Bucs made their move in the third quarter.

On third down-and-9, Mayfield tossed a screen pass out to running back Rachaad White and he scored from 31 yards out to make it a two-score game, 19-10 with just over 4 minutes left in the third quarter.

After an exchange of punts, running back Bijan Robinson got loose for the Falcons. He had a 33-yard gainer on an inside handoff (officially a pass). Robinson scored on a 3-yard touchdown to make it 19-17 with 11:10 to play.

The defense needed a stop, but the Bucs drove down and nearly scored, but Evans was out of bounds. Chase McLaughlin made a 38-yard field goal to make it 22-17 with 6:10 to play.

The Falcons needed another touchdown drive and Ridder came out slinging it. He tossed one up to London who went up high between Antoine Winfield and Carlton Davis and hauled down a 45-yard gainer.

After runs of 9, 9, and 6 yards, Ridder scored on a 6-yard keeper and he motored around Bucs end Joe Tyron-Shoyinka. Ridder tossed a two-point conversion pass to London to make it 25-23 with 3:23 to play.

Mayfield connected with Chris Godwin on a third down-and-10 from the 48 for a 32-yard gain. Godwin got away from nickel back Dee Alford. Two plays later, Mayfield tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton, who’d gotten behind Richie Grant.

The Falcons’ last-ditch 31 second drive ended with London hauling down a pass short of the end zone.

The Bucs held a 12-10 lead at halftime thanks to two missed field goals and a safety by the Falcons.

With an opportunity to take control of the division, the Falcons made a lot of blunders in the first half, which included dependable kicker Younghoe Koo hitting the right upright from 50 yards out and then missing a 52-yard field goal attempt about a foot to the left.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder tossed an interception, had a fumble and was sacked in the end zone for a safety.

The Bucs scored on their opening drive as kicker Chase McLaughlin made a 55-yard field goal to make it 3-0. The Falcons answered with a 16-play drive that stalled on the 2-yard line. Koo made a 20-yard field goal to tie the game, 3-3.

The Falcons defense forced a three-and-out, but the offense threw it right back to the Bucs. Cornerback Carlton Davis jumped a screen pass intended for Robinson. He was down at the 8-yard line.

It was Ridder’s ninth interception of the season.

Two plays later, Mayfield scored a yard run to put the Bucs up 10-3.

The Falcons answered with a quick touchdown drive. Ridder tossed a 36-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Pitts to finish off a six-play, 75-yard drive. It was Pitt’s second touchdown reception of the season. Koo’s kick tied the game 10-10.

The defense stopped the Bucs on a fourth down-and-2, but the offense couldn’t capitalize. Koo missed the 50-yard field goal attempt.

The defense forced another three-and-out, but the punt pinned the Falcons’ back at the 8-yard line. Ridder was sacked in the end zone and fumbled. Fullback Keith Smith, who’d missed a block, recovered the ball for a safety.

It was the second game in a row, the Falcons yielded a safety.

After the free punt, the defense forced another three-and-out. The offense got back in position for a Koo field goal attempt from 52 yards, but it was no good.

The Falcons used a dime defense with six defensive backs on most third downs and held the great Mike Evans without a catch nor a target in the first half.

Injuries continue to hurt the Falcons as tackle Jake Matthews (knee) left the game late in the first quarter. Tyler Vrabel, who was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday, took over. Also, right guard Chris Lindstrom left briefly with an ankle injury.

Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins had an ankle injury, but he returned. He was playing in his first game since the Minnesota game on Nov. 5.

With 10:09 left in the third quarter, defensive tackle Kentavius Street went down with a shoulder injury and was declared out of the game.

Bucs safety Ryan Neal suffered a hip and back injury and did not return.

The Falcon blew their opportunity to get points right before the half and did score on their opening possession of the second half.

The Falcons ended the first half with an offensive line of Vrabel, left guard Matt Bergeron, center Ryan Neuzil, right guard Kyle Hinton and right tackle Storm Norton.

The Falcons are set to face the Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Bow Tie Chronicles