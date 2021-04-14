Ohio State releases video of Justin Fields’ second Pro Day

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, coach Arthur Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone were at Ohio State’s first Pro Day on March 30, and quarterbacks coach Charles London, wide receivers coach David Brock and assistant director of college coaching Dwuane Jones attended Justin Fields’ second Pro Day on Wednesday.
Justin Fields showed out again for his second Pro Day. (via @OhioStateFB)@justnfields | @NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/VL5amaKoZR— NFL (@NFL) April 14, 2021
Fields, who played at Harrison High and started his college career at Georgia, is the AJC’s second-rated quarterback in the draft.
The Falcons hold the fourth pick in the draft, which is set for April 29 to May 1.
Ohio State posted video on its Instagram and Twitter accounts of Fields throwing passes today.
The Falcons are in the quarterback market, with only Matt Ryan on the roster. Ryan is set to turn 36 in May and backup Matt Schaub retired. Kurt Benkert, who was being developed by the former regime, was released.
