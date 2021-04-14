ajc logo
Ohio State releases video of Justin Fields’ second Pro Day

Justin Fields, Ohio State's quarterback, is expected to be a high draft pick. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/TNS)
Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, coach Arthur Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone were at Ohio State’s first Pro Day on March 30, and quarterbacks coach Charles London, wide receivers coach David Brock and assistant director of college coaching Dwuane Jones attended Justin Fields’ second Pro Day on Wednesday.

Fields, who played at Harrison High and started his college career at Georgia, is the AJC’s second-rated quarterback in the draft.

The Falcons hold the fourth pick in the draft, which is set for April 29 to May 1.

Ohio State posted video on its Instagram and Twitter accounts of Fields throwing passes today.

The Falcons are in the quarterback market, with only Matt Ryan on the roster. Ryan is set to turn 36 in May and backup Matt Schaub retired. Kurt Benkert, who was being developed by the former regime, was released.

