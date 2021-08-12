Bow Tie Chronicles: Kyle Pitts on his first training camp

In the 276th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter participates in rookie tight end Kyle Pitts’ first interview of training camp with the Atlanta media. He discusses how he’s adjusting to the speed of the game, how the team is using the village approach to get him ready to play and his plan to manage the lofty expectations for the season.
