Bosher has tryout with Bills; Seahawks claim Etling

Former Falcons punter Matt Bosher, who played nine seasons with the team, had a tryout with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s daily report.
Also, quarterback Danny Etling, who was waived by the Falcons on Monday, was claimed by the Seahawks. The Falcons are scheduled to face the Seahawks in the season opener Sept. 13.
Bosher, 32, was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round in 2011. He averaged 45.7 yards per punt, with 190 of 489 punts inside the 20. He also averaged 63.4 yards per kickoff in his career.
Bosher missed one game over his first eight seasons, but groin problems led to him missing 11 games last season.
The Falcons drafted Sterling Hofrichter out of Syracuse in the seventh round of the 2020 draft to replace Bosher.
--
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com