Breaking News

White House says Georgia now leads nation in rate of new virus cases

X

Bosher has tryout with Bills; Seahawks claim Etling

061113 FLOWERY BRANCH: Falcons punter Matt Bosher gets off a punt during team practice on Tuesday, June 11, 2013, in Flowery Branch. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM
061113 FLOWERY BRANCH: Falcons punter Matt Bosher gets off a punt during team practice on Tuesday, June 11, 2013, in Flowery Branch. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Former Falcons punter Matt Bosher, who played nine seasons with the team, had a tryout with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s daily report.

Also, quarterback Danny Etling, who was waived by the Falcons on Monday, was claimed by the Seahawks. The Falcons are scheduled to face the Seahawks in the season opener Sept. 13.

Bosher, 32, was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round in 2011. He averaged 45.7 yards per punt, with 190 of 489 punts inside the 20. He also averaged 63.4 yards per kickoff in his career.

Bosher missed one game over his first eight seasons, but groin problems led to him missing 11 games last season.

The Falcons drafted Sterling Hofrichter out of Syracuse in the seventh round of the 2020 draft to replace Bosher.

--

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.