Bosher has tryout with Bills; Seahawks claim Etling

Also, quarterback Danny Etling, who was waived by the Falcons on Monday, was claimed by the Seahawks. The Falcons are scheduled to face the Seahawks in the season opener Sept. 13.

Bosher, 32, was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round in 2011. He averaged 45.7 yards per punt, with 190 of 489 punts inside the 20. He also averaged 63.4 yards per kickoff in his career.