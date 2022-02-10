Arthur Blank on Calvin Ridley: ‘He may feel like (he) needs a fresh start someplace else’

Explore More from the AJC on the Falcons

Ridley, who played at Alabama and was a first-round pick in 2018, was on an upward arc in the NFL as he was heading into his fourth season in the league.

“I loved his performance,” Blank said. “He always got a smile on his face. Always got a handshake, very respectful. So, you know, we’ll see. But that during this difficult time for him we’ve stood by his side which is what we should do.”

NFLPA president DeMaurice Smith also noted that Ridley has access to health and wellness treatment.

“Back in 2014 we sent up a comprehensive mental health and wellness services for all of our members,” Smith said. “I’m proud to say that anyone who needs help we can provide that help anywhere in the world, 24 hours where the player never has to pay for it and more importantly no one has to know about it. ... Our job is take care of our men as much as we can off the field and as much as we can on the field.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles