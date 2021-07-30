Blank expecting big things from Kyle Pitts

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has high expectations for prized rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who was selected with the fourth overall pick in the draft.
“I think there are lot of things you have to like about Kyle Pitts beyond his athletic ability and what he’s done over the years in proving himself,” Blank said. “He’s got a lot of humility. He’s a very good listener. A very good learner.”
Pitts will be counted on to contribute immediately.
“I think he’s going to be a great team leader,” Blank said. “I think he’s going to perform very well on the field.”
The Falcons will test Pitts’ versatility.
“The fact that we can use him in multiple ways, I think very much fits coach (Arthur) Smith’s offensive play design,” Blank said. “I’m not sure where you’ll find him. You probably won’t find him at quarterback. That maybe the only position he won’t be playing. Looking forward to seeing Kyle on the field and playing.”
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo