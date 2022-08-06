Avery Williams, now a running back, impressing in Falcons camp

“I take tremendous pride (in being tough to bring down),” Williams told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Being a hard runner and being hard to bring down. I’m someone who’s always going to finish my run and look to get any yard I can get. Whether it’s one yard, two yards or 10 yards, I’m going to fight for that extra yard. Every yard we get, it makes our scoring percentage that much higher. That’s going to help us win.”

Special teams are the priority, but Williams would seem like a potential change-of-pace complementary weapon for the Falcons, whose offense will center around the towering duo of Kyle Pitts and Drake London, along with Patterson.

The Falcons could have a nice group of receiving backs with Patterson, Damien Williams and Williams. Not to mention bruiser Tyler Allgeier, a rookie who’s had some physical runs of his own during camp.

“There are certain guys – that’s why I don’t get into comparisons – if you had a Darren Sproles, that’s a traditional (receiving back),” Smith said. “Those guys are elite coming out of the backfield, guys like that, but that’s what makes CP unique. He’s got strong hands. He may not be a Darren Sproles, traditional back coming out of the backfield, but there are other things that CP does. I think Avery has pretty good hands. All of those guys work on them. If they show that they can run certain routes and they have reliable hands, then you put more stuff in for them that way.”

Williams added: “There’s a lot of variety (with the team’s running backs). But at the same time, we all have similar foundations. Playmaking, high-effort, high-character players.”

The Falcons face the Lions in the exhibition opener Friday night. Williams will get chances in the exhibition games to show how his transition can help the offense. It’s one thing to do it in practice; it’s another to show the skill set in games.