Arthur Smith on Falcons’ season opening loss the Eagles

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Caption
Falcons coach Arthur Smith discusses the 32-6 loss to open the season and what went wrong for Atlanta.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

