Arthur Blank, Matt Ryan to be enshrined in Falcons Ring of Honor

“On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons, it is a privilege to recognize two of our franchise icons as they enter our Ring of Honor,” Greg Beadles, President of the Falcons, said in a statement released by the team. “Since Arthur purchased the team in 2002, results on and off the field have elevated, and his unwavering dedication to the fans and city of Atlanta is worthy of this recognition and so much more. Matt’s character and talent on and off the field sets him apart as one of the greatest Falcons players ever, and we believe we’ll see his career recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the future. We look forward to celebrating Arthur and Matt this fall and honoring their immeasurable impact on our franchise.”

Blank acquired the Falcons in 2002. Blank owned the team as they made the move from the Georgia Dome to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Under Blank, the Falcons have earned eight postseason berths, including trips to the NFC Championship Game in 2004, 2012 and 2016, three NFC South Division crowns and a trip to Super Bowl LI.

Ryan spent 14 seasons in Atlanta after being the third-overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft out of Boston College. He led the Falcons to the postseason six times including two NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl appearance. He set franchise records for career passing yards (59,735), attempts (8,003), completions (5,242), passing touchdowns (367), passer rating (94.6), completion percentage (65.5) and 300-yard games (73).

Ryan also set many other single-game and single-season records during his time with the Falcons. He led Atlanta to a 120-102 (.541) regular season record and missed just three games over his career with the club.

He became the first player in team history to be selected as NFL MVP in 2016 with career and franchise highs of 4,944 yards with 38 touchdowns while completing 69.9% of his passes.

Other members of the Falcons Ring of Honor are Steve Bartkowski, Deion Sanders, Warrick Dunn, William Andrews, Gerald Riggs, Jeff Van Note, Jessie Tuggle, Tommy Nobis, Todd McClure, Mike Kenn, Roddy White and Claude Humphrey.