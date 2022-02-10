Ricardo Allen uses Falcons’ Super Bowl flop to inspire Bengals

Explore AJC coverage of the Falcons

“That’s one thing that I know because I can tell you about being up 25 points in the Super Bowl,” said Allen, the only Bengals player with Super Bowl experience.

He played 171 defensive snaps (19%) and 109 snaps on special teams (27%) during the regular season.

“He’s a great guy who came in and in the spring as a kind of a free-agent tour, you know, see the city, see the stadium,” Bengals secondary coach/safeties Robert Livingston said. “He was already planning on where they’re going to live. Where he’s going to send his kids to school.”

Allen, who said he wants to be a coach, was slowed by injuries but was helpful to starting safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates.

“His veteran leadership has been great,” Livingston said. “I can’t speak enough about it. I told him a long time ago that he was going to do more for me than I probably ever do for him.”

Since the victory against the Chiefs, Allen’s consultation business has been busy.

“They have reached out to me a lot,” Allen said. “They are asking me a lot of questions about how the Falcons lost a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl. It’s just the experience that I’m able to tell them about that game. Just being able to play back through it and tell them what I believe could have helped us win.”

Allen was one of the nicest players in the Falcons’ locker room. He was a football survivor after being cut as a rookie in 2014. He went to the practice squad and fought his way back up.

In 2015, Dan Quinn’s staff converted him to free safety, and he started 76 of 77 games before he was released last offseason by the new regime.

“Players just want to know how that game went,” Allen said. “I feel like I learned a lot from actually losing that game because to be honest, there is not a point in time that I think I would have thought that we’d lose that game after being up 25 points.”

After all of the blunders -- including Devonta Freeman’s missed block -- and play-calling mistakes, the Falcons went down 34-28 in overtime.

“Even after losing that game, would I have wanted to win that game, for us, sure,” Allen said. “To lose a game like that and lose to one of the greatest of all-time, it teaches you a lot. It teaches some things that winning that game probably couldn’t have taught me.”

Allen acknowledged that there was plenty of blame to spread around for the loss.

“It’s a team thing,” Allen said. “(Quarterback) Matt (Ryan) got us on a good run. I’d rather blame myself. I would say it was us, a defense that … didn’t finish that game. I really look at it from that aspect.

“Playing against Brady, it was just a guy that we couldn’t stop no matter what. He just kept fighting. He kept fighting. He kept chipping away at the (deficit).”

After Quinn was fired, Allen said he was ready to move on, too.

“I kind of wanted out myself,” Allen said. “It was something that we all kind of wanted.”

Allen enjoyed his time with the Falcons.

“That’s something that I’m grateful for,” Allen said. “I was able to grow. I was able to build. They took the time to develop me. We got to go from not being a high-quality team, not a very good team at one point in time to getting a chance to play in the Super Bowl and almost two Super Bowls in a row. Then things got a little rough.”

Allen didn’t want any parts of a new rebuild.

“I wasn’t ready to restart from ground zero again at a place where I had already worked up from the bottom before,” Allen said. “I knew that the new coaching staff was going to come in with not very much respect for me. That kind of just how it goes when you are bringing in a new staff.

“I was kind of ready to go somewhere else and do something different, too. I got that opportunity. I never voiced that to anyone, but it came in free agency. It was kind of perfect timing for me and my family.”

Allen played 11 snaps on special teams in the AFC title game. On Sunday, he’ll be working the sidelines mostly. But he has a motivational story to tell.