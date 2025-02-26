AJC EXCLUSIVE: Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card

INDIANAPOLIS — The Falcons’ grades improved dramatically in the NFLPA report card released early to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the NFL Scouting Combine Wednesday.
The team’s overall grade improved from 25th to third in the league in voting by the players.
Also, coach Raheem Morris was rated as the second best coach to play for, and owner Arthur Blank was ranked in the top three in three different categories, including the willingness to invest in the facility and the commitment to build a competitive team.
The biggest jump was in the strength-and-conditioning grade, which went from and F-minus to A.
“Raheem Morris is the No. 2-ranked head coach,” NFLPA president J.C. Tretter said. “That was a major improvement from last year. Strength coach, the brought in a new staff and it went from a F-minus grade to an A grade this year. So, another major change there for the Falcons.”
The Falcons opened a new locker room, cafeteria and weight room last season. The Falcons’ spent $45 million in upgrades to the training facility at the team’s headquarters.
The jump on the report was anticipated by the NFLPA.
“The Atlanta Falcons rank near the bottom in several categories,” according to the 2024 NFLPA report card. “The good news, though, is that they have already started to make some major upgrades to their training facility. They are set to upgrade their weight room, locker room and cafeteria — all areas that players called out as needing improvements — which should result in ratings improvements once complete.”
The NFLPA worked with research experts at the Artemis Strategy group to provide them with best practices for conducting their survey of the more than 1,600 players.
The survey was conducted from August 26 to November 20, 2024. A total of 1,695 players completed the survey this season.
