A.J. Terrell catches attention of Falcons coaches, peers Thursday

The second-year cornerback played guys tightly, had several pass breakups and was congratulating teammates when they made good plays.

“It’s good to see A.J. go out there and step up in tight spaces,” coach Arthur Smith said. “We’re feeling good about how A.J. is playing out here. It’s good for him to see. It’s good for (rookie tight end) Kyle (Pitts) because you need your best guys to match up with you so you can find out about them.”