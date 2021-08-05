A.J. Terrell catches attention of Falcons coaches, peers Thursday

FLOWERY BRANCH — A.J. Terrell received a fair share of praise Thursday at Falcons training camp.
The second-year cornerback played guys tightly, had several pass breakups and was congratulating teammates when they made good plays.
“It’s good to see A.J. go out there and step up in tight spaces,” coach Arthur Smith said. “We’re feeling good about how A.J. is playing out here. It’s good for him to see. It’s good for (rookie tight end) Kyle (Pitts) because you need your best guys to match up with you so you can find out about them.”
“A.J. is a guy that was great last year, and you can tell he’s only going to keep getting better,” receiver Russell Gage said. “He’s detailed, which is kind of broad, but it’s everything. You can feel it when you’re running routes with him.”
After practice, Terrell and rookie corner Richie Grant pulled Gage aside and asked him to work on some details.
Gage gladly obliged.
“They’re great and always wanting to get better,” Gage said. “(Richie) came up to me and asked for a couple of releases after practice, which is great. I love that. That’s a winning mentality right there.”
Terrell had 71 tackles and an interception in his 14 games his rookie season in 2020.