After Super Bowl, Bucs’ McLendon to stay busy with Flowery Branch gym

Being in Flowery Branch, McLendon has welcomed Falcons players such as Foye Oluokun, Younghoe Koo, Mykal Walker, LaRoy Reynolds and Deadrin Senat to the gym. Other NFL players, such as former New York Jets teammates Chris Herndon and Jordan Jenkins, as well as Lions running back D’Andre Swift, have worked out there too. (Jenkins and Swift played at Georgia.)

McLendon’s performance gym is open to anyone of all ages and has plans to offer NFL scouting combine training when the event returns in 2022. McLendon also has offered a Friday night kids event, where he divides them into two teams to play a variation of capture the flag with laser tag and blazepods.

An undrafted free agent out of Troy, McLendon began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009 and was a part of the team that reached Super Bowl XLV before losing to the Green Bay Packers. He remained with the Steelers through the 2015 season before joining the New York Jets. After six games in 2020, the Jets traded McLendon to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which admittedly caught him by surprise. As someone who likes to “finish what I started,” it was tough to leave the Jets, even amid the 0-6 start.

But once he got to Tampa Bay, the excitement started to sink in.

“At the end of the day, when I walked into the locker room, I could see the culture difference,” McLendon said. “I could see there were a lot of veterans compared to New York. That was the biggest difference, the veterans. I felt I wasn’t alone -- that I had to motivate the guys alone, push the guys alone. For me, to be able to see Tom (Brady) on the other side, it was an amazing feeling. You know he’s going to put in the work every single day and will do what it takes to win a championship. You know he’s going to give you an opportunity to play in the postseason and that’s all you can ever ask for, an opportunity.”

Following Pittsburgh’s loss in Super Bowl XLV, it hit McLendon just how hard it is to get to the NFL’s title game. Entering the week, he felt like this would be something he’d easily experience again in his career. Seeing the anguish from his Steelers’ teammates after the loss, McLendon realized not many get the opportunity to play in two Super Bowls, let alone one.

Proof of that is the fact it has taken McLendon 10 years to have another shot.

“I listened to those (Pittsburgh teammates) and from that day on all I ever strived for was to have an opportunity to play in the Super Bowl again,” McLendon said. “Not just for me, but for my friends and my mentors, those guys who molded me in Pittsburgh. I wanted to be able to show them that they were my motivation. After I saw them cry after that game, they were my motivation to do whatever it took to get back here. I never wanted to let them down.”

McLendon, who has 31 total tackles with 15 going for a loss for the season, has his sole focus on the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Soon enough, he’ll be back at his gym, coordinating efforts to train athletes.

Given his passion for fitness, McLendon will have a seamless career transition when it’s time to retire from football, whenever that time may be.

“When I leave this game, I want to be able to give all of this knowledge, this gift I was given, I want to be able to give away,” McLendon said. “When it’s all said and done I can’t take it with me.”