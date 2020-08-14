A peek inside Keanu Neal’s rehab from Achilles surgery

“These past couple of years have been tough,” Neal on social media over the offseason. “I try not to look at the negatives. I try to think positive about it. I’ve (had) a lot of opportunities to spend time with my wife, family, friends and groom myself personally. It’s been tough, but it’s been a great time. I feel really good mentally and physically.”

The hard-hitting Neal went to the Pro Bowl in 2017 and was considered the team’s enforcer on defense. If he can make it back, the Falcons immediately improve.

When Neal went to Miami, he hadn’t done any jumping yet.

“He said, I don’t feel quite like myself,” Tabbah said. “I’m kind of getting back into the swing of things.”

Tabbah and Neal took time to break things down and took a total body approach.

“The first thing we do is a total body assessment,” Tabbah said. “Anything throughout the kinetic chain that might be off and whether it needs to be addressed whether if it’s mobility, strength or range of motion or whatever it might be. Just looking to see a nice balance from one side to the other and then from there addressing the particular area, like in his case the Achilles.”

Athletix Rehab and Recovery has NFL, NBA, MLB and Olympians on its deep client list.

“What you see a lot in Achilles repairs, especially toward the end, they can be functionally be doing a lot of things, running, jumping and all of these things,” Tabbah said. “But they have the knee and the hip and all of these areas that it can be compensating from. Perhaps that calf is not give you that nice push off and pop that we want to see.

“We always call it getting that pop back. We want to get that explosiveness back. That poppiness back.”

Athletix broke down all of Neal’s movements on video. They filmed him working on his backpedal and then trying to explode out of his break. They added some resistance to put more stress on the muscle with the hopes of exposing any unbalances.

“We saw a couple of things that we wanted to clean up in the footwork,” Tabbah said. “From there we just worked on the strength.”

Coming out of his break, they wanted to focus on Neal’s acceleration step. Also, Neal had to get to a mental place where he trusted the repair.

“A lot of times coming off an injury whether if it’s a weakness or a subconscious guarding, fear or subconscious fear, there is an element of this to shake off,” Tabbah said. “So we work on this drill, watch it on video and get back to whatever we see on video and put it into use on the field again.

“Anything that we see that is weak or muscular imbalances or functional impairments, we can reduce those and go back to the functional movements and we can say how does that look?”

Each week, Neal and the doctors would got back and look at those first couple of drills on video. They could see the progress over time. He strength started to improve. The goal was to restore his explosiveness and his plyometrics.

“We were doing a lot of single-leg hopping and jumping and adding bungy resistant (band) in order to over load that Achillies,” Tabbah said. “So, that when we take away all of these forces and he’s just Keanu running around on the field, it’s that much easier for that Achilles because now we’ve overloaded his calf and Achilles, so when we take it all away it’s just a little bit easier to move and be explosive.”

Falcons safety Ricardo Allen made it back from an Achilles injury last season. It’s a tough injury to rebound from, especially for defensive backs and wide receivers.

“It’s very dependent on so many factors like how well was the surgery done or how did it come out?,” Tabbah said. “How well was the rehab done? How well was the athlete’s diligence during that process; the compliance during that process. Then of course the athlete’s subjective body.”

Neal will eventually have to trust his footwork.

“As a DB, the Achilles is a funny one, because as a DB or receiver, they have the hardest time with an Achilles just because the difference of a step, or one false step could be the difference in making a play or not making a play,” Tabbah said. “Getting there in time for a PBU (pass break-up) or a pick or missing it altogether and it’s a completion.

“Verses a running back, might not have the same pop and acceleration in that first step, but he can get away with being nice and shifty in the hole. A tight end, for example, might not have to accelerate or make as many multi-directional cuts or all of that. Whereas a DB has to back pedal, land and then boom, break forward which is going to completely overload that Achilles. So, they have one of the toughest recoveries from an Achilles.”

So, what’s Tabbah’s expert opinion on if Neal can make it back to Pro Bowl status.

“There is nothing to worry about,” Tabbah said. “He was already looking really good and we made some big strides in that last final month. We kind putting the cherry on top if you will. Just fine tuning those last little bits that we needed to.”

Neal is still working on the injury.

“We sent him away with some homework and things to continue to work on and continue to improve,” Tabbah said.

Tabbah likes to tell athletes that if they do their rehab correctly they can make it back better than before the injury. The focus on balance and stability and plyometrics through the ankle, working on quick jumps, quick responsive and change of direction verses just doing position drills should help.

“So, I think Keanu is going to come back looking amazing,” Tabbah said. “He’ looks great and I’m excited to see what he can do.”

--

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com