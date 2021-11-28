A look inside the Falcons needed win over the Jaguars

Defensive game ball: Dante Fowler. In a return to Jacksonville, where he spent 3-1/2 seasons, Fowler got a sack and forced fumble of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The loose ball was recovered by Chris Manhertz, who was beat on the play, for a 10-yard loss. Still, Fowler finally got a chance to take his bow.

Key stat: The Falcons had 21 first down with three coming on Jaguar penalties. Each came on either third or fourth down to keep drives alive.

Biggest takeaway: Let’s put aside that the Jaguars are a bad football team. Let’s put aside they committed six penalties. Let’s put aside they had two turnovers, one on an interception when quarterback Trevor Lawrence thought he had a free play. The Falcons won a game they should have won, improved to 5-6 and are still in the playoff picture. Make no mistake, they didn’t just defeat the Patriots or Cowboys, teams that defeated them by a combined score of 68-3 in the previous two games. Don’t mean to rain on the parade. Just need a little perspective.

They said it: “That’s what good teams have to do. You can live in all these narratives and they are all BS if you don’t continue to grow and improve. We felt good about the one game, regardless of the statistics and situations. We kept chipping away.” – Falcons coach Arthur Smith on Falcons season-high 154 yards rushing.

Next up: The Falcons return to NFC South play by hosting the Buccaneers on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Falcons lost at Tampa Bay, 48-25, in September.