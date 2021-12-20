A look inside the Falcons’ loss to the 49ers

The Falcons lost for the fourth time in six games, fell to 6-8 and saw their playoff hopes take a big hit with a 31-13 loss at the 49ers. The Falcons, who had established a better rushing attack the past three games, managed just 62 yards on the ground. The 49ers bested the Falcons on the ground by 100 with 162 yards.
Here are the highlights on Sunday’s game:
Play of the game: You must cash in on turnovers – and the 49ers did just that. The Falcons trailed by seven points to start the second half. Facing a third-and-8 at the 42-yard line on the opening drive, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked by Nick Bosa and fumbled. Fred Warner immediately jumped on the loose ball. It was the second time Ryan was sacked on the three-play drive. The 49ers covered 38 yards in five plays for a touchdown and a 24-10 lead. The Falcons would get no closer.
Offensive game ball I: As the 49ers controlled much of the game on the ground, Jeff Wilson carried 21 times for 110 yards, an average of more than five yards per carry. Three different ball carriers rushed for touchdowns.
Offensive game ball II: The 49ers featured a strong passing game as well. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 235 yards and spread out completions among eight receivers. George Kittle had six catches for 93 yards.
Key stat: The Falcons were 0-for-3 on fourth-down attempts – all inside the 10-yard line. They ran 13 plays from the 10-yard line or closer without scoring a touchdown.
Biggest takeaway: The Falcons have not beaten a team with a winning record this season.
They said it: “That was a huge momentum switch to start the second half.” – Falcons coach Arthur Smith on Falcons opening drive of the second half that resulted in a sack and fumble.
Next up: The Falcons host the Lions on Sunday in a 1 p.m. start.
About the Author