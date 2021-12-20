A look inside the Falcons’ loss to the 49ers

Key stat: The Falcons were 0-for-3 on fourth-down attempts – all inside the 10-yard line. They ran 13 plays from the 10-yard line or closer without scoring a touchdown.

Biggest takeaway: The Falcons have not beaten a team with a winning record this season.

They said it: “That was a huge momentum switch to start the second half.” – Falcons coach Arthur Smith on Falcons opening drive of the second half that resulted in a sack and fumble.

Next up: The Falcons host the Lions on Sunday in a 1 p.m. start.