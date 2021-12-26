A look inside the Falcons’ 20-16 win over the Lions

Offensive game ball: Kyle Pitts. The rookie tight end, headed to the Pro Bowl, had a stellar game with six catches for 102 yards. It was his third 100-yard receiving game of the season. Pitts surpassed Tony Gonzalez for the most receiving yards by a Falcons tight end in a single season. The mark now stands at 949 yards with two games to play.

Defensive game ball: Jaylinn Hawkins. The safety made what should have been the play of the game. Facing a third-and-2 from the 5-yard line, Hawkins stuffed Lions running back Craig Reynolds for a 3-yard loss. The Lions, who twice before converted fourth downs on the drive, elected for a 26-yard field goal with 2:38 remaining. The score, which came after a 17-play, 66-yard drive, took up 10:26 of the fourth quarter and put the Lions behind by four points, 20-16. They still needed to get the ball back and score a touchdown to win. They almost did.

Key stat: The Falcons won despite rushing for just 47 yards – 28 from Davis, 14 from Patterson and five from Ryan.

Biggest takeaway: Give the Falcons credit for a close win. Head coach Arthur Smith preaches that he and his staff are instilling a winning culture. Perhaps seven wins in one-score games is proof they are on the right track. There is still a lot to work on after needing late-game heroics to beat a two-win team missing several key players.

They said it: “We were talking on the sideline, expecting to go back out there and win it.” – Oluokun on game-winning defensive stop

Next up: The Falcons travel to Buffalo for their final road game of the regular season. The game at the Bills kicks off at 1 p.m.