Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

A look inside the Falcons’ 20-16 win over the Lions

Atlanta Falcons
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Falcons almost snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. This despite the Lions kicking a late field goal to pull within four points. You read that correctly. Trailing by a touchdown with less than three minutes remaining from the 5-yard line, the Lions kicked a field goal.

Maybe they knew something.

The Falcons couldn’t run out the clock and a very costly fumble gave the Lions life. However, Lions quarterback Tim Boyle found Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun at the 1-yard line with 39 seconds remaining and this time the Falcons ran out the clock for a 20-16 victory.

Here are the highlights on Sunday’s game:

Play of the game: Why did Oluokun need to make a game-saving interception? Because Russell Gage fumbled as the Falcons were trying to run out the clock following the Lions mismanagement. The Falcons started a drive at their 25-yard line with 2:32 remaining. Cordarrelle Patterson ran for three yards. Mike Davis followed with no gain. Matt Ryan found Gage for a 4-yard gain, only to see Jalen Reeves-Maybin force a fumble, recovered by Dean Marlowe, at the 37-yard line with 2:18 remaining. The Lions drove 28 yards and had a first-and-goal before Oluokun’s heroics.

Offensive game ball: Kyle Pitts. The rookie tight end, headed to the Pro Bowl, had a stellar game with six catches for 102 yards. It was his third 100-yard receiving game of the season. Pitts surpassed Tony Gonzalez for the most receiving yards by a Falcons tight end in a single season. The mark now stands at 949 yards with two games to play.

Defensive game ball: Jaylinn Hawkins. The safety made what should have been the play of the game. Facing a third-and-2 from the 5-yard line, Hawkins stuffed Lions running back Craig Reynolds for a 3-yard loss. The Lions, who twice before converted fourth downs on the drive, elected for a 26-yard field goal with 2:38 remaining. The score, which came after a 17-play, 66-yard drive, took up 10:26 of the fourth quarter and put the Lions behind by four points, 20-16. They still needed to get the ball back and score a touchdown to win. They almost did.

Key stat: The Falcons won despite rushing for just 47 yards – 28 from Davis, 14 from Patterson and five from Ryan.

Biggest takeaway: Give the Falcons credit for a close win. Head coach Arthur Smith preaches that he and his staff are instilling a winning culture. Perhaps seven wins in one-score games is proof they are on the right track. There is still a lot to work on after needing late-game heroics to beat a two-win team missing several key players.

They said it: “We were talking on the sideline, expecting to go back out there and win it.” – Oluokun on game-winning defensive stop

Next up: The Falcons travel to Buffalo for their final road game of the regular season. The game at the Bills kicks off at 1 p.m.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Falcons’ Foye Oluokun: ‘It was like red-zone 7-on-7′
20m ago
Falcons’ Matt Ryan: ' Kyle (Pitts) played extremely well’
25m ago
Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘That’s kind of been our ethos; find a way to win’
29m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top