A look inside Falcons’ loss to Bills, playoff elimination

The Falcons’ long-shot playoff hopes were dashed in the snow in Buffalo.
The Falcons were eliminated from postseason contention following a 29-15 road loss to the Bills after allowing two second-half touchdowns. The Falcons (7-9) won’t finish the season with a winning record with the defeat.
Here are the highlights on Sunday’s game:
Play of the game: It was the touchdown that wasn’t. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan appeared to have scored a rushing touchdown from seven yards out that would have pulled the Falcons to within seven points in the fourth quarter. Ryan was penalized for taunting on the would-be touchdown, a 15-yard penalty that would have been assessed on the extra point. One problem. Ryan didn’t score. A review of the play ruled Ryan’s knee hit at the 1-yard line. So instead of a touchdown, the Falcons faced a third-and-goal from the 16-yard line. The Falcons turned the ball over after two incomplete passes and the Bills held a 29-15 lead with under six minutes remaining.
Offensive game ball: The Falcons couldn’t pass as Ryan threw for 197 yards while being under duress. The Falcons couldn’t run the ball, totaling 96 yards. Bills quarterback Josh Allen kept the Falcons in the game with three interceptions. We’ll give the offensive game ball to Kyle Pitts, the Falcons rookie tight end. He finished with two catches for 69 yards before leaving the game with a hamstring injury. One of the catches went for 61 yards and set up the Falcons first touchdown. Pitts broke the Falcons’ rookie receiving record with the catch.
Defensive game ball: Duron Harmon. With the Falcons trailing 14-5 and the Bills driving, Harmon interception of deflected pass in the end zone that stopped a big scoring chance in the second quarter. Foye Oluokun tipped a Josh Allen pass on a third-and-8 from the 10-yard line. The Falcons responded with a six-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. After Allen threw another interception, the Falcons converted that turnover into a field goal with no time remaining to take a 15-14 lead into halftime.
Key stat: The Falcons had interceptions on three straight Bills’ drives – the last two of the first half and first drive of the second half. Two of the picks were on tipped passes. They turned them into just 10 points.
Biggest takeaway: The Falcons won’t finish the season with a winning record. They will either be one or two games shy of the .500 mark by season’s end. But who would have thought with the current record that was a possibility at the start of the season? One thing is for sure, there will be changes, especially along the offensive line, next season. GM Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith have their work cut out in fixing the line. Ryan was sacked five times, hit eight times Sunday and save for Patterson all season have not had a consistent running game.
They said it: “I didn’t think it was anything that bad.” – Ryan on taunting cal
Next up: The Falcons end the regular season with a home game against the Saints. The game kicks off at 1 p.m.
