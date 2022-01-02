A look inside Falcons’ loss to Bills, playoff elimination

Defensive game ball: Duron Harmon. With the Falcons trailing 14-5 and the Bills driving, Harmon interception of deflected pass in the end zone that stopped a big scoring chance in the second quarter. Foye Oluokun tipped a Josh Allen pass on a third-and-8 from the 10-yard line. The Falcons responded with a six-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. After Allen threw another interception, the Falcons converted that turnover into a field goal with no time remaining to take a 15-14 lead into halftime.

Key stat: The Falcons had interceptions on three straight Bills’ drives – the last two of the first half and first drive of the second half. Two of the picks were on tipped passes. They turned them into just 10 points.

Biggest takeaway: The Falcons won’t finish the season with a winning record. They will either be one or two games shy of the .500 mark by season’s end. But who would have thought with the current record that was a possibility at the start of the season? One thing is for sure, there will be changes, especially along the offensive line, next season. GM Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith have their work cut out in fixing the line. Ryan was sacked five times, hit eight times Sunday and save for Patterson all season have not had a consistent running game.

They said it: “I didn’t think it was anything that bad.” – Ryan on taunting cal

Next up: The Falcons end the regular season with a home game against the Saints. The game kicks off at 1 p.m.