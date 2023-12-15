A look at Panthers quarterback Bryce Young

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Panthers have tried a variety of things to jump-start their offense this season. They’ve switched the play-caller several times, and coach Frank Reich was fired after 11 games. A lot has happened since Young made his NFL debut against the Falcons in a 24-10 loss back on Sept. 10.

“It’s hard to see exactly what maybe what the evolution of it may be because of the coaching changes, different people calling the plays,” Ellis said. “So, it hasn’t been a necessarily smooth incline, but they have changed some things on offense. There is some new stuff of film that we’ve got to get ready for.”

Young has completed 244 of 417 passes (58.5%) for 2,192 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has a passer rating of 70.9. Young has rushed 28 times for 201 yards.

“At the end of the day, he’s still the No. 1 pick for a reason,” Falcons linebacker Bud Dupree said. “He’s an athlete. He’s a legitimate athlete. Anytime that he gets a chance to make you pay, he will. We have to make sure that we put a lid on him and put it on him early.”

