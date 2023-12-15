A look at Panthers quarterback Bryce Young

BreakingNews
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints linebacker D'Marco Jackson during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 draft.

Young’s NFL career is off to a bumpy start, as has a 1-11 record as a starter and has been sacked 48 times. The Panthers also lost the one game he didn’t start.

“He’s running the ball more,” Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss said. “Escaping the pocket to pick up first downs with his legs.”

The Panthers have tried a variety of things to jump-start their offense this season. They’ve switched the play-caller several times, and coach Frank Reich was fired after 11 games. A lot has happened since Young made his NFL debut against the Falcons in a 24-10 loss back on Sept. 10.

“It’s hard to see exactly what maybe what the evolution of it may be because of the coaching changes, different people calling the plays,” Ellis said. “So, it hasn’t been a necessarily smooth incline, but they have changed some things on offense. There is some new stuff of film that we’ve got to get ready for.”

Young has completed 244 of 417 passes (58.5%) for 2,192 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has a passer rating of 70.9. Young has rushed 28 times for 201 yards.

“At the end of the day, he’s still the No. 1 pick for a reason,” Falcons linebacker Bud Dupree said. “He’s an athlete. He’s a legitimate athlete. Anytime that he gets a chance to make you pay, he will. We have to make sure that we put a lid on him and put it on him early.”

