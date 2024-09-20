A look at Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of Sunday game vs. Falcons

Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce power the Chiefs’ passing attack.

“Don’t try to beat them at their game,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “You got to beat them with getting in (their) pads and making them uncomfortable. You got to beat them with doing something that’s going to be able to frustrate them in a different way that they haven’t seen.”

Morris compared stopping Mahomes with trying to stop NBA great Michael Jordan.

“He was going to get 30,” Morris said. “How many did (John) Paxson have? How many did (Scottie) Pippen have? You got to be able to limit those (other) guys in different ways. These two are no different. A lot of times, they’re going to go get theirs. It’s about stopping some of the other people and limiting the things that they really feel comfortable doing that day.”

The Falcons know they are in for a big challenge.

“You’re talking about one of the best coaches of all time (Andy Reid of the Chiefs),” Morris said. “You’re talking about one of the best quarterbacks of all time and one of the best tight ends of all time.”