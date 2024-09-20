Atlanta Falcons

A look at Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of Sunday game vs. Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By
32 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — At the current pace, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going to rewrite all of the NFL’s passing records.

In his first 98 career starts, Mahomes has totaled 76 wins, 28,866 passing yards, 2,424 completions and 22 touchdown passes. His passing yards and completions totals already are the most by a player in his first 100 career starts, and he can tie or reset the all-time records in each of the other categories Sunday night against the Falcons.

Tom Brady and Roger Staubach had 76 wins in their first 100 games.

Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce power the Chiefs’ passing attack.

“Don’t try to beat them at their game,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “You got to beat them with getting in (their) pads and making them uncomfortable. You got to beat them with doing something that’s going to be able to frustrate them in a different way that they haven’t seen.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Morris compared stopping Mahomes with trying to stop NBA great Michael Jordan.

“He was going to get 30,” Morris said. “How many did (John) Paxson have? How many did (Scottie) Pippen have? You got to be able to limit those (other) guys in different ways. These two are no different. A lot of times, they’re going to go get theirs. It’s about stopping some of the other people and limiting the things that they really feel comfortable doing that day.”

The Falcons know they are in for a big challenge.

“You’re talking about one of the best coaches of all time (Andy Reid of the Chiefs),” Morris said. “You’re talking about one of the best quarterbacks of all time and one of the best tight ends of all time.”

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Chiefs' Mahomes leads reigning champs into Atlanta to face Cousins and rejuvenated...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

X-Factor Sunday: Falcons secondary trying to defend Patrick Mahomes’ missiles
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Chiefs’ march to third consecutive Super Bowl title comes to Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Butker hits a 51-yard winner for KC after penalty on Bengals safety keeps Chiefs alive
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

QB corner: Falcons’ Kirk Cousins on facing the Chiefs1h ago
3 key matchups: Chiefs at Falcons1h ago
Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom and Chiefs’ Chris Jones in All-Pro battle Sunday night2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Armed guards, panic buttons: The changes coming to one Georgia hospital system
OPINION
MURPHY: A woman as president? No thanks, say one-fifth of Georgia voters
Georgia students plan walkouts Friday to demand tougher gun safety measures