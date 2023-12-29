Exclusive
LISTEN NOW to a special year-end broadcast of Politically Georgia

A look at Bears quarterback Justin Fields

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs for a short gain during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears In Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The Falcons won 27 -24. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs for a short gain during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears In Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The Falcons won 27 -24. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta Falcons
By
14 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Since returning from a dislocated thumb, Chicago quarterback Justin Fields has guided the Bears to a 3-2 mark.

He sustained the injury Oct. 15 in a loss to the Vikings.

“He does a good job extending plays,” Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said. “That’s been the difference in their offense.

“He’s dynamic in the pocket. When he gets out, he’s even better.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Fields has rushed 105 times for 585 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed nine times for 97 yards and a touchdown in the 26-17 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

The Bears have designed runs for Fields, who also is dangerous when passing. He’s completing 60.9% of his passes and has 15 touchdown passes to nine interceptions.

“We’ve got to do a great job of plastering (staying with receivers when he scrambles) and keeping him in the pocket,” Nielsen said. “It’s unbelievable the stuff he’s doing. He had scrambled for like 30 yards (39 actually) down the sideline. He broke three tackles. He’s a big, strong guy, who can really run.”

The Falcons tried to simulate Fields’ elusiveness in practice.

“(We’re) going to be doing more 7-on-7 trying to chase him,” Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said. “You don’t need the rush because most of the time, the rush doesn’t get there. So, we need the extended plays in on 7-on-7.

“We need the quarterback running around, looking at things that we can see. And it’s not just if you run a 5-yard route, the route’s not over. You may have to extend and go 40 (yards). So, it’s little things like that.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top