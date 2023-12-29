A look at Bears quarterback Justin Fields

“He’s dynamic in the pocket. When he gets out, he’s even better.”

Fields has rushed 105 times for 585 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed nine times for 97 yards and a touchdown in the 26-17 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

The Bears have designed runs for Fields, who also is dangerous when passing. He’s completing 60.9% of his passes and has 15 touchdown passes to nine interceptions.

“We’ve got to do a great job of plastering (staying with receivers when he scrambles) and keeping him in the pocket,” Nielsen said. “It’s unbelievable the stuff he’s doing. He had scrambled for like 30 yards (39 actually) down the sideline. He broke three tackles. He’s a big, strong guy, who can really run.”

The Falcons tried to simulate Fields’ elusiveness in practice.

“(We’re) going to be doing more 7-on-7 trying to chase him,” Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said. “You don’t need the rush because most of the time, the rush doesn’t get there. So, we need the extended plays in on 7-on-7.

“We need the quarterback running around, looking at things that we can see. And it’s not just if you run a 5-yard route, the route’s not over. You may have to extend and go 40 (yards). So, it’s little things like that.”

