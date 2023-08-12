A list of the 36 Falcons who did not play Friday night

Atlanta Falcons
22 minutes ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Here’s a list of the 36 Falcons who did not play in the exhibition opener against the Miami Dolphins on Friday night:

On defense (15):

Troy Andersen, Cornell Armstrong, Jessie Bates, Calais Campbell, Lorenzo Carter, Bud Dupree, Kaden Elliss, Taquon Graham, Richie Grant, Jaylinn Hawkins, Grady Jarrett, Jeff Okudah, David Onyemata, Clark Phillips and A.J. Terrell.

On offense (21):

Tyler Allgeier, Matthew Bergeron, Drew Dalman, John FitzPatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Matt Hennessy, KhaDarel Hodge, Mack Hollins, Chris Lindstrom, Drake London, Jake Matthews, Kaleb McGary, Michal Menet, Cordarrelle Patterson, Kyle Pitts, MyCole Pruitt, Desmond Ridder, Bijan Robinson, Jonnu Smith, Keith Smith and LaColby Tucker.

