Nine observations from Falcons Sunday practice

--Rookie Matt Hennessy lined up at left guard with the starting unit.

--With McKinley out, Allen Bailey and Dante Fowler were the first-team defensive ends. Charles Harris and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner were the second-team defensive ends. John Cominsky and Deadrin Senat were the second-team defensive tackles.

--Rookie Marlon Davidson (knee strain) did not practice and is expected to miss “a few more days,” according to coach Dan Quinn.

--In half-speed 11-on-11, tight end Jaeden Graham had a big catch in zone coverage.

--Running back Ito Smith flashed in 11-on-11 with a big run up the middle and a couple of nice catches along the sideline that he turned upfield.

--Wide receivers Brandon Powell and Chris Rowland were back deep as the kickoff returners. It was interesting that rookie linebacker Mykal Walker was on the unit. “Full speed drops, no big collisions,” one coach yelled. Rowland caught the ball cleanly and flashed his speed.

A few notes:

Trench battles. The Falcons are counting on the defensive line to get the offensive line together.

Fowler, who had a great game against the Falcons and right tackle Kaleb McGary, is getting him ready for the season. Left tackle Jake Matthews and McKinley have had some major battles.

Over the offseason, the Falcons discussed the practice battles of future Hall of Famer’s, Rams tackle Jackie Slater and defensive end Kevin Greene.

“That’s kind of the secret sauce beneath it all because the more you work, the more you get after it – we had just a great meeting over the spring where Kevin Greene was talking about the work that he and Jackie Slater did together,” Quinn said. “There’s two Hall of Fame players, but just that attitude, that effort of going against one another, of course it made you stronger.”

Gono at tackle: Offensive lineman Matt Gono, who opened training camp at left guard, is getting more work at tackle.

“We’re not sure where we’re going to go,” Quinn said. “Last block, we hit a little bit more tackle. We’ll do a little bit more of that. Nothing is decided for us in terms of where he will play yet, so having that versatility, can he play two spots?”

“I think as we’re going through the roster, it’s one of the questions, what else can the player do? I can be a guard and a tackle. I can be a nickel and an outside corner. I can be a halfback or a fullback. Those are some of the questions that are coming up. So, it was good to see Matt Gono in specific answer some of those.”

The right moves: McKinley has marveled at Fowler’s moves.

“That dude is amazing,” McKinley said. “He’s always got a plan on why he (does) things as far as his rushes. Even if he (does) go bull (rush), it’s to set them up for a chop, club and rip moves. I never really had that approach sometimes. I’m going bull just to see. Then I’m going bull again. I’m just bulling to bull, you feel me. He’s bulling, but now he’s going to counter off of it.”

So, McKinley is to work some counter moves into his rushers.

“Taking in his different approaches has been helpful for me,” McKinley said. “It’s likes chess out there or it’s like baseball. You give them fast ball, fast ball, fast ball and then your change up. Just listening to him talk. When he talks, I’m listening. The 11 sacks or however many he had last year wasn’t a fluke, you feel me.”

McKinley said that Fowler has encouraged him after a bad play. He tells him to move on to the next play.

“We want to go out and show that we can be the best ends in the NFL,” McKinley said. “It’s easy to talk about it, but we have to be about it.”

Depth at defensive end. The battle for depth at defensive end will be fierce. Adrian Clayborn, who was not re-signed, played 439 snaps (42%) last season.

“(Steven) Means was one that had a good scrimmage as well,” Quinn said. “How do you mix up those snaps. Adrian had a little bit on inside and outside flex which Means does as well.”

Means, Harris and Tuioti-Mariner are battling to get those snaps.

“All of those guys are getting reps as we are rolling through,” Quinn said. “I think this block, the next one and the next one, will tell a lot about the backup defensive end spot and who can be a part of that rotation and get significant reps.”

Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Matt Schaub (8) and Matt Ryan (2) run a drill during an NFL training camp football practice Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

---

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution