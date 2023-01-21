ajc logo
69 players, 5 of them Bulldogs, granted special eligibility for NFL draft

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
13 players who have graduated also eligible for selection

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Five players from Georgia’s national championship team have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL draft, the league announced on Friday.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, offensive tackle Broderick Jones, cornerback Kelee Ringo and tight end Darnell Washington were grant eligibility for the draft.

Offensive tackle Warren McClendon is in the group of 13 underclassmen who have graduated and was also declared eligible.

Also, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who played at Georgia Tech before transferring to Alabama, is draft eligible.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on pro football

The NFL draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

There were a total of 69 players that met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by written notice to the NFL by the Jan. 16 deadline.

Here’s the list (last name, first name, position, school):

Abanikanda, Israel, RB, Pittsburgh; Achane, Devon, RB, Texas A&M; Addison, Jordan, WR, Southern California; Anderson, M.J., DE, Iowa State; Anudike-Uzomah, Felix, DE, Kansas State; Austin, Alex, DB, Oregon State; Banks, Deonte, DB, Maryland; Bigsby, Tank, RB, Auburn; Boutte, Kayshon, WR, LSU; Bradford, Anthony, G, LSU; Branch, Brian, DB, Alabama; Bresee, Bryan, DT, Clemson; Carter, Jalen, DT, Georgia; Dexter, Gervon, DT, Florida; Downs, Josh, WR, North Carolina; Evans, Zach, RB, Mississippi; Forbes, Emmanuel, DB, Mississippi State; Gibbs, Jahmyr, RB, Alabama (Georgia Tech); Gonzalez, Christian, DB, Oregon; Harrison, Anton, T, Oklahoma; Herbig, Nick, LB, Wisconsin; Hill, Brandon, DB, Pittsburgh; Hyatt, Jalin, WR, Tennessee; Jarrett, Rakim, WR, Maryland; Johnson, Antonio, DB, Texas A&M; Johnston, Quentin, WR, TCU; Jones, Broderick, T, Georgia;

Jones, Jaylon, DB, Texas A&M; Joseph, Brandon, DB, Notre Dame; Kancey, Calijah, DT, Pittsburgh; Kraft, Tucker, TE, South Dakota State; Mayer, Michael, TE, Notre Dame; McBride, DeWayne, RB, Alabama-Birmingham; McKee, Tanner, QB, Stanford; Miller, Kendre, RB, TCU; Mims, Marvin, WR, Oklahoma; Mitchell, Cameron, DB, Northwestern; Mitchell, Keaton, RB, East Carolina; Murphy, Myles, DE, Clemson; Nichols, Lew, RB, Central Michigan; Ojulari, B.J., DE, LSU; Pelley, J-Min, DT, Calgary (Canada); Phillips, Clark, DB, Utah; Porter, Joey, DB, Penn State; Richardson, Anthony, QB, Florida; Ricks, Eli, DB, Alabama; Ringo, Kelee, DB, Georgia; Robinson, Bijan, RB, Texas; Roy, Jaquelin, DT, LSU; Sanders, Drew, LB, Arkansas; Scott, Tyler, WR, Cincinnati; Sewell, Noah, LB, Oregon;

Skoronski, Peter, T, Northwestern; Smith, Cam, DB, South Carolina; Smith-Njigba, Jaxon, WR, Ohio State; Strange, Brenton, TE, Penn State; Stroud, C.J., QB, Ohio State; Tippmann, Joseph, C, Wisconsin; Torrence, Rashad, DB, Florida; Tucker, Sean, RB, Syracuse; Tuipulotu, Tuli, DE, Southern California; Valentine, Carrington, DB, Kentucky; Van Ness, Lukas, DE, Iowa; Vaughn, Deuce, RB, Kansas State; Washington, Darnell, TE, Georgia; Washington, Parker, WR, Penn State; Williams, Garrett, DB, Syracuse; Wooden, Colby, DE, Auburn; Wypler, Luke, C, Ohio State.

Also, 13 underclassmen notified the league that they have fulfilled their degree requirements and are therefor eligible for the draft.

Here’s the list (last name, first name, position, school):

Anderson, Will, LB, Alabama; Douglas, Demario, WR, Liberty; Foskey, Isaiah, DE, Notre Dame; Hickman, Ronnie, DB, Ohio State; Hull, Evan, RB, Northwestern; Johnson, Paris, T, Ohio State; McClendon, Warren, T, Georgia; Morris, Mike, DE, Michigan; Simpson, Trenton, LB, Clemson; Smith, Mazi, DT, Michigan; Spears, Tyjae, RB, Tulane; Turner, D.J., DB, Michigan; Young, Bryce, QB, Alabama.

There were four players who are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility, but they can remove their name from consideration on or before February, 3 to opt out of the draft.

Bachmeier, Hank, QB, Boise State; Billingsley, Jahleel, TE, Texas; Musgrave, Luke, TE, Oregon State; and Smith, Ainias, WR, Texas A&M.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran to return for another season
