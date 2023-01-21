69 players, 5 of them Bulldogs, granted special eligibility for NFL draft

There were a total of 69 players that met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by written notice to the NFL by the Jan. 16 deadline.

Here’s the list (last name, first name, position, school):

Abanikanda, Israel, RB, Pittsburgh; Achane, Devon, RB, Texas A&M; Addison, Jordan, WR, Southern California; Anderson, M.J., DE, Iowa State; Anudike-Uzomah, Felix, DE, Kansas State; Austin, Alex, DB, Oregon State; Banks, Deonte, DB, Maryland; Bigsby, Tank, RB, Auburn; Boutte, Kayshon, WR, LSU; Bradford, Anthony, G, LSU; Branch, Brian, DB, Alabama; Bresee, Bryan, DT, Clemson; Carter, Jalen, DT, Georgia; Dexter, Gervon, DT, Florida; Downs, Josh, WR, North Carolina; Evans, Zach, RB, Mississippi; Forbes, Emmanuel, DB, Mississippi State; Gibbs, Jahmyr, RB, Alabama (Georgia Tech); Gonzalez, Christian, DB, Oregon; Harrison, Anton, T, Oklahoma; Herbig, Nick, LB, Wisconsin; Hill, Brandon, DB, Pittsburgh; Hyatt, Jalin, WR, Tennessee; Jarrett, Rakim, WR, Maryland; Johnson, Antonio, DB, Texas A&M; Johnston, Quentin, WR, TCU; Jones, Broderick, T, Georgia;

Jones, Jaylon, DB, Texas A&M; Joseph, Brandon, DB, Notre Dame; Kancey, Calijah, DT, Pittsburgh; Kraft, Tucker, TE, South Dakota State; Mayer, Michael, TE, Notre Dame; McBride, DeWayne, RB, Alabama-Birmingham; McKee, Tanner, QB, Stanford; Miller, Kendre, RB, TCU; Mims, Marvin, WR, Oklahoma; Mitchell, Cameron, DB, Northwestern; Mitchell, Keaton, RB, East Carolina; Murphy, Myles, DE, Clemson; Nichols, Lew, RB, Central Michigan; Ojulari, B.J., DE, LSU; Pelley, J-Min, DT, Calgary (Canada); Phillips, Clark, DB, Utah; Porter, Joey, DB, Penn State; Richardson, Anthony, QB, Florida; Ricks, Eli, DB, Alabama; Ringo, Kelee, DB, Georgia; Robinson, Bijan, RB, Texas; Roy, Jaquelin, DT, LSU; Sanders, Drew, LB, Arkansas; Scott, Tyler, WR, Cincinnati; Sewell, Noah, LB, Oregon;

Skoronski, Peter, T, Northwestern; Smith, Cam, DB, South Carolina; Smith-Njigba, Jaxon, WR, Ohio State; Strange, Brenton, TE, Penn State; Stroud, C.J., QB, Ohio State; Tippmann, Joseph, C, Wisconsin; Torrence, Rashad, DB, Florida; Tucker, Sean, RB, Syracuse; Tuipulotu, Tuli, DE, Southern California; Valentine, Carrington, DB, Kentucky; Van Ness, Lukas, DE, Iowa; Vaughn, Deuce, RB, Kansas State; Washington, Darnell, TE, Georgia; Washington, Parker, WR, Penn State; Williams, Garrett, DB, Syracuse; Wooden, Colby, DE, Auburn; Wypler, Luke, C, Ohio State.

Also, 13 underclassmen notified the league that they have fulfilled their degree requirements and are therefor eligible for the draft.

Here’s the list (last name, first name, position, school):

Anderson, Will, LB, Alabama; Douglas, Demario, WR, Liberty; Foskey, Isaiah, DE, Notre Dame; Hickman, Ronnie, DB, Ohio State; Hull, Evan, RB, Northwestern; Johnson, Paris, T, Ohio State; McClendon, Warren, T, Georgia; Morris, Mike, DE, Michigan; Simpson, Trenton, LB, Clemson; Smith, Mazi, DT, Michigan; Spears, Tyjae, RB, Tulane; Turner, D.J., DB, Michigan; Young, Bryce, QB, Alabama.

There were four players who are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility, but they can remove their name from consideration on or before February, 3 to opt out of the draft.

Bachmeier, Hank, QB, Boise State; Billingsley, Jahleel, TE, Texas; Musgrave, Luke, TE, Oregon State; and Smith, Ainias, WR, Texas A&M.

