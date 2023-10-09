5 things we learned from the Falcons’ win over Texans

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Falcons, far from playing like a well-oiled machine on offense, put together enough plays to pull out a dramatic 21-19 victory over the Texans on Sunday at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder led the team on a 56-yard drive in the final two minutes, and Younghoe Koo hit a 37-yard field goal at the buzzer for the win.

The Falcons had to overcome drive-killing penalties, two fumbles and a key blown coverage assignment - which allowed Houston to take a 19-18 lead with less than two minutes remaining - to secure the win.

“We overcame a lot (on Sunday),” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said on Monday. “Some of the turnovers, we have to clean up. The costly penalties really in that fringe area that stopped us from getting points. The next step is we’ve got to clean that up.”

Here are five takeaways from the win over the Texans:

1. Breakthrough for Ridder: The Falcons quarterback had single-game career highs in completions (28) and passing yards (329). He had his career high in attempts (38) earlier this season against Detroit.

The Falcons would prefer to travel by land, but Houston took away the rushing attack and forced them to pass the ball.

“They sold out to stop the run,” Smith said.

After two rough games in which the offense could muster just a touchdown and two field goals, some pundits were calling for Ridder’s benching. Ridder insisted that last week was just a normal week.

“Just like any other week,” Ridder said. “Put my head down, (went) to work.”

He wasn’t oblivious to the calls for his job.

“A lot of us try to kind of block out what’s going on, on the outside and really only care about what’s going on inside of the building....it’s a growth mindset,” Ridder said. “Come in every single day, get better. Don’t worry about what’s going on outside.”

2. Robinson file: Rookie running Bijan Robinson entered the game averaging 18 touches and 113 yards per game. He had 16 touches and 58 yards, including the behind-the-back catch on the shovel pass he turned into a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Texans held Robinson to 46 yards rushing on 14 carries and he caught two passes for 12 yards.

Robinson, who has had two 100-yard rushing games, has rushed 67 times for 364 yards for a hefty 5.8 yards per carry. He has caught 21 passes for 146 yards.

3. Secret weapon: Fullback Keith Smith played a key role in Sunday’s win.

On third down-and-1 in the second quarter, Smith led the way for Tyler Allgeier’s 2-yard gain to pick up the first down.

Earlier in the game - on a play where the Falcons were on their 11 yard line - Smith leaked out of the backfield and caught a pass for a 28-yard gain. It was the Falcons’ second-longest play of the game.

“A cool throw, just because he doesn’t get the ball a lot, was the one to Keith Smith,” Ridder said. “Keith Smith got through there; it wasn’t exactly how we designed it up, but it worked.”

4. Where’s the pass rush?: The Falcons did not get any sacks against the Texans and had just two quarterback hits. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett did breakup a pass at the line of scrimmage.

Through five games, the Falcons have only five sacks.

You have to take a closer look at the pressure numbers to discover how they are trying to muster a pass rush.

The key person is Kaden Elliss, who’s been sent on 18 blitzes. In addition to the sacks, the Falcons have 17 quarterback hurries and 19 quarterback knockdowns.

So, the Falcons’ pressure number is 43, which includes sacks, hurries and knockdowns.

“It’s a thing where the sacks are going to come,” Elliss said. “That’s kind of the feeling right now is that the sacks are going to come. There have been so many times that quarterbacks have just thrown the ball away against us all the way back to Week 1 to now. Eventually, they are going to try to force something and hold onto it a little longer and we’ll make them pay.”

5. Drive killing penalties: The Falcons had seven penalties for 55 yards.

Kyle Pitts’ false start helped to kill a promising second-quarter drive. The Falcons drove from their 11 to Houston’s 40. Pitts’ penalty made it third down-and-16. The Falcons didn’t convert and were forced to punt.

Drew Dalman’s unnecessary roughness penalty took the Falcons out of field goal range right before the half.

“That’s not what you want,” Smith said. “They happened, and we have to clean those up. That hasn’t been our history. The personal foul, that probably was at least a three-point swing on a guy that’s uncharacteristic, but it did happen.”

Overall, penalties have helped to stall 10 offensive drives this season.

