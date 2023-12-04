5 things we learned from the Falcons win over Jets

The Falcons are waiting on the imaging testing to announce the extent of the injuries. All three starters could miss some time.

Here are five things we learned from the game:

1. Depth holds up: Falcons rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III took over at right cornerback when Terrell left with a concussion.

Phillips, who received his most extensive action of the season, played 65 of 68 defensive snaps (96%). He finished with four tackles , one for a loss.

“Yeah, because his number was called,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “You just never know, but it’s really all the (defensive backs). The practices, how competitive it is and Clark, his mindset, why we liked him so much when we drafted him.”

With Mike Hughes out with a hand injury, the Falcons went with Phillips.

“These are moments, he didn’t play a lot, he’s played a little bit but not a lot, but he’s kept working,” Smith said of Phillips, who was taken in the fourth round. “(Assistant coaches) Jerry (Gray) and Steve (Jackson) have done a good job. And Clark, credit to him, he competes and that’s why we love him.”

Phillips was getting most of his action at nickel back.

“His role changed not only twice today but going in whether it’s Hughes or him,” Smith said. “He’s got a slot role, then A.J. goes out, he has an outside role.”

The Falcons also used a Big Nickel defense with three safeties in some passing situations. They had Jessie Bates and DeMarcco Hellams back deep and Richie Grant played nickel back in the slot.

Phillips wasn’t tested much by Jets quarterbacks Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian. He’ll face a tougher test if he’s in the lineup against Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Also, Andre Smith came in for Landman and Storm Norton took over for McGary.

2. Defensive stops: The Falcons held the Jets out of the end zone.

It was the second consecutive game that the defense didn’t allowed a touchdown.

“We just have to make the plays,” outside linebacker Bud Dupree said. “(Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen) is always doing the best he can. It’s awesome for him.”

3. Injury report: In addition to Terrell, Landman and McGary, cornerback Jeff Okudah suffered an injury late in the game.

Smith didn’t have any post-game updates on the injured players.

“Yeah, so some of those, we’re optimistic in the grand scheme of things, but until we obviously get the MRIs, you don’t know,” Smith said. “It doesn’t mean you don’t know about the next week, but we just have to see on the imaging about Nate (and) Kaleb. With A.J. obviously with the concussion and the protocol there. Jeff, it was late, but think he’s OK, but we’ll have to see. We’ll know more tomorrow.”

Smith waits until after the more detailed medical review to give injury updates.

4. Pitts contributions: Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was the leading receiver with four catches for 51 yards. He had eight targets. It was his fifth game this season with at least four catches, but he has not had an 100-yard game this season.

Smith said the Jets were playing to take away wide receiver Drake London and that left Pitts with more opportunities. Pitts was the primary target on the 20-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt.

“Just going out there and making the most of it, playing hard and the ball comes your way, make the most of it, proceed with the opportunity,” Pitts said. “It would have been such a dog fight. When it comes our way, just be who we are.”

The Falcons mounted only one touchdown drive and finish the game with punts on their last five full possessions.

“A win is a win,” Pitts said. “It’s obviously each week things will get better on, we’ll go back and watch the tape and who we have next week coming up.”

It was hard to pass the ball in the rain.

“It’s the NFL, it’s not going to be a touchdown or a deep play every drive or every play,” Pitts said. “(We were) just trying to not have turnovers and play our ball.”

5. Ground attack grounded: The Falcons were held to 90 yards on 24 carries as the Jets stuffed out their running attack.

Running back Bijan Robinson never got rolling as he rushed 18 times for a hard-earned 53 yards. He caught three passes for 26 yards.

“Yeah, it was just one of those games,” Robinson said. “The weather was all messed up a little bit and it was constantly raining. We wanted to get some drives going and there was stuff that happened, but that weather was a big factor for us.”

Robinson, Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier helped the Falcons to power the ball at the Saints in their previous outing. A prideful Jets’ defense was determined not to get steamrolled.

“They had the nine in the box,” Robinson said. “They had the safeties down low, but for us, we don’t really care who’s in the box or who’s loading, because we know we have to execute.”

The Falcons will look to pop some big runs in their next outing against he Bucs.

“We have to understand that it’s about us and we have to go out there and do as best as we can,” Robinson said.

Robinson was tackled for a safety.

“Yeah, that was a good play by them,” Robinson said. “It was a blitz off the edge (by safety Ashtyn Davis). I was trying to see if there were any cutback lanes. There weren’t many, so it was some play. It was a play that they did good on. They schemed it up well. My hats off to (the Jets on) that play.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles