5 things we learned at Day 3 of Falcons’ training camp

“We are trying to throw a lot at them,” Smith said. “We are trying to challenge them. We are trying to see who emerges. There is really good competition going on. It was fun to see today. These guys are competing.”

Here are five things we learned from Day 3 of training camp:

1. Walker’s coverage: Linebacker Mykal Walker, while covering running back Caleb Huntly, intercepted a pass thrown by Feleipe Franks in the one-on-one drills.

2. Take a lap: Matt Ryan and Calvin Ridley led the offense around the field on a lap after they jumped offsides.

#Falcons offense had to run a lap. Have to find out if there was a violation or penalty of some sort. pic.twitter.com/8edLO5vGSK — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) July 31, 2021

3. Ridley update: Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who had ankle surgery this offseason, was cutting at near top speed for the third day in a row.

4. Lindstrom’s tool box: Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom played 1,123 offensive snaps (100%) last season and was one of the few bright spots along the line.

“As you progress throughout your career, I’ve (received) advice from great veterans, who’ve always said you have a tool box,” Lindstrom said. “Every year and every experience that you ever have you kind of add those tools to that tool box. I just keep trying to grow as a player.”

While Lindstrom is set at right guard, the center position to his left and the right tackle position to his right are up for grabs.

“Both Kaleb (McGary) and Matt (Hennessy), they are guys that I love and I’ve played a lot with, but you continue to grow year in and year out,” Lindstrom said. “It starts with personal relationships outside of the football field and I think we have a great room of guys. We able to take and communicate and have a good time outside of the field, which only makes it easier on the field.”

5. Practice schedule: The Falcons will have their fourth practice in block one of conditioning on Sunday before getting Monday off. They will have their first padded practice on Tuesday.

