5 things we learned about Falcons early in training camp

1. It’s time for the pads: The offensive and defensive lines will get some padded work in before the team is set to hold joint practices with the Dolphins next Tuesday and Wednesday (Aug. 6-7) in Miami Gardens. The Falcons and Dolphins will open the exhibition season Aug. 9.

“You are evaluating (movement) right now,” Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith said on Sunday. “It’s kind of how we are doing it. Are they moving the way we want them to move or the way we thought they would move? Then obviously, the pads come and now we can start the evals and start figuring some stuff out.”

The Falcons will likely receive a stiff test during the joint practices with the Dolphins, who made the AFC playoffs led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

“The joint practices are so important,” Smith said. “They are tremendous for those evaluations. Your (first-team) get the looks and we’ll see how much, as we get to (exhibition) season, we’ll see how much those guys play. You love to have as many of those opportunities (as possible).”

2. Harrison has bulked up: Zach Harrison, a second-year defensive end from Ohio State, has gone from 260 to 289 pounds.

He played defensive end in a 4-3 alignment with the Falcons last season. In the Falcons’ new 3-4 alignment, he will play defensive end and tackle.

“Is he an inside guy as we’ve kind of got him working now?,” Smith said. “That was our decision and his decision. He has the frame to be able to do that. We think it well help him in terms of the fit in our new defense.”

Harrison showed some pass rush ability last season and finished with three sacks. He played 342 defensive snaps (32%) in 16 games.

“We’re really excited about him because of the skill-set and the things that he can bring,” Smith said. “He’s one of those players when you’re dealing with a 4-3 and a 3-4 defensively , he’s one of those guys who can go either way. It’s all about finding a home for the players.”

Falcons coach Raheem Morris, defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and defensive line coach Jay Rodgers had the vision for Harrison to move inside and add weight.

“Which is probably a little bit different than the vision that we had last year,” Smith said. “But nonetheless, the skill-set of the player is the same. The wiring is the same. We’re excited about him.”

3. Hughes at cornerback: Mike Hughes worked at right cornerback opposite of A.J. Terrell on the Falcons’ first-team defense. Clark Phillips III ended last season as the starter at the position.

Hughes, who has played for four teams in his six NFL seasons, started four games for the Falcons in 2023 after taking over the nickel back duties. The Falcons believes Hughes can play inside and outside.

“If you can do both, it’s a bonus,” Smith said of Hughes.

4. The sauce ain’t free: Falcons wide receiver Ray Ray McCloud asked if he shared any of his fashion tips with his new teammates. He is known around the league for creative game-day outfits.

“The sauce ain’t free,” McCloud said and started laughing. “I guess that it’s just me. How you do anything is how you do everything.”

The Falcons have lined up mostly in 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end) with three wide receivers on offense with McCloud joining Drake London and Darnell Mooney on the first team offense.

McCloud, a former Clemson standout who signed with the Falcons in free agency, has primarily served as a return man in his first six NFL seasons (246 combined punt and kickoff returns). He’s going to get a shot to earn more time as a wide receiver with the Falcons.

“We are excited just offensively about some of the weapons that we have, like Ray Ray,” Smith said. “A guy, you’ve got different types of flavors……you’ve got guys who can uncover quickly and Ray Ray is one of those guys. That skill-set has been the same since he’s been in the league.”

5. Position battles: In addition to Hughes at cornerback, McCloud at slot receiver, one of the other big position battles is at safety.

Richie Grant, who lost his spot to DeMarcco Hellams last season, has been receiving the work with the first-team defense.

Grant struggled, especially covering tight ends, at times last season. He said new coordinator Lake wants him to use his aggressiveness within the scheme of the defense.

