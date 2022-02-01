5 takeaways from National team’s first Senior Bowl practice

Edge rushers: After finishing last in the league with 18 sacks, it’s no secret the Falcons are looking at the edge rushers in the upcoming draft. Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie did a great job rushing, Cincinnati’s Myjai Sanders (Camden County High) and Miami of Ohio’s Dominique Robinson were also impressive coming off the edge.

Quarterbacks: Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and Nevada’s Carson Strong are the quarterbacks for the National team. Pickett and Ridder looked good on the move and threw some nice balls over the middle.