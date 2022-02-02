5 takeaways from American team’s first Senior Bowl practice

2. Quarterbacks: North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Liberty’s Malik Willis and Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe are the quarterbacks for the American team.

Willis showed off his big arm, but tossed one without setting his back foot. The ball sailed and was wildly off the mark. He throws a pretty deep ball.

3. Kendrick rusty: Former Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick had a rough practice, but flashed his athleticism. He’s a smooth, fast and fluid runner.

He missed his jam on one play and was beaten for a deep ball.

4. Wyatt strong: Former Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt was lined up at right defensive end in the 3-4 alignment. He had a couple of good battles with Virginia Tech offensive guard Lecitus Smith and beat him so bad that Smith pushed Wyatt in the back and to the ground after one rep.

5. Georgia lineman: Former Bulldogs Justin Shaffer and Jamaree Salyer worked at left guard and right guard, respectively. Salyer, who was listed at 6-4 by the school was measured at just over 6-2, pretty much cementing that he’ll be a guard in the NFL.

