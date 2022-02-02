5 takeaways from American team’s first Senior Bowl practice

MOBILE, Ala. – The Detroit Lions coaching staff is leading the American Team, which had six former Georgia Bulldogs on it. Coach Dan Campbell and his staff put the American team through its first Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama on Tuesday.
Here are five quick takeaways from the practice:
1. Falcon sightings: Head coach Arthur Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone were intensely watching the receivers during the National team practice earlier in day. During the afternoon practice, Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot were chatting with former SEC legendary player and coach Sylvester Croom.
Back in 2004, Croom, who played for Paul “Bear” Bryant at Alabama, became the SEC’s first Black head coach at Mississippi State. He was also a longtime running backs coach and offensive coordinator in the NFL (1987-2003 and 2009-2016).
Croom was with the Titans from 2013 to 2016, when Smith was also an assistant coach.
2. Quarterbacks: North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Liberty’s Malik Willis and Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe are the quarterbacks for the American team.
Willis showed off his big arm, but tossed one without setting his back foot. The ball sailed and was wildly off the mark. He throws a pretty deep ball.
3. Kendrick rusty: Former Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick had a rough practice, but flashed his athleticism. He’s a smooth, fast and fluid runner.
He missed his jam on one play and was beaten for a deep ball.
4. Wyatt strong: Former Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt was lined up at right defensive end in the 3-4 alignment. He had a couple of good battles with Virginia Tech offensive guard Lecitus Smith and beat him so bad that Smith pushed Wyatt in the back and to the ground after one rep.
5. Georgia lineman: Former Bulldogs Justin Shaffer and Jamaree Salyer worked at left guard and right guard, respectively. Salyer, who was listed at 6-4 by the school was measured at just over 6-2, pretty much cementing that he’ll be a guard in the NFL.
