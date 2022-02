38 players with Georgia connections invited to the scouting combine

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, who’s projected to go No. 3 overall in the NFL draft in ESPN’s Todd McShay’s latest mock draft, could be the first player from Georgia selected.

McShay has the Falcons taking USC wide receiver Drake London with the eight overall pick. He has Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean going 15th to the Eagles, Georgia defensive end Travon Walker going 16th to the Eagles, Georgia defensive tackle Nate Davis going 20th to the Chargers and Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt going 28th to Green Bay.