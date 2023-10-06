3 key matchups: Texans at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three matchups to watch when the Falcons (2-2) host the Texans (2-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Texans DE Will Anderson vs. Falcons LT Jake Matthews: Before the draft, Anderson was compared with Von Miller. He won consecutive SEC defensive player-of-the-year honors and Bronko Nagurski trophies. He has one sack and 15 tackles. Matthews is off to a slow start and has allowed four sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Texans WR Nico Collins vs. Falcons CB Jeff Okudah: Collins has 22 catches for 428 yards and three touchdowns. He broke loose for a 52-yard touchdown reception Sunday against the Steelers. Okudah made his first start with the Falcons on Sunday. He held up well in coverage and was physical at the point of attack.

Texans LB Henry To’oTo’o vs. Falcons RB Bjian Robinson: To’oTo’o was a fifth-round pick this year from Alabama. He has 27 tackles and two passes defensed. He is playing well at the strongside linebacker spot. The shifty Robinson is averaging 18 touches per game and is on pace to amass 1,912 yards.

The Bow Tie Chronicles