3 key matchups: Steelers at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (7-10 in 2023) face the Steelers (10-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

1. Steelers OLB T.J. Watt vs. Falcons RT Kaleb McGary: Watt is a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro. He’s coming off a season in which he recorded 19 sacks, which led the NFL. In a 19-16 win over the Falcons in 2022, Watt was held to three tackles and no sacks. McGary is coming off a strong season in which he started 14 games and was a factor in the rushing attack. He gave up only four sacks and was called for three penalties.

2. Steelers RB Najee Harris vs. Falcons LB Kaden Elliss: Harris will be the lead back in what figures to be a strong ground attack coordinated by former Falcons coach Arthur Smith. Harris, a former Alabama standout, has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons in the league. Elliss ranked second on the team in tackles last season, with 122.