3 key matchups: Saints at Falcons

Saints WR Michael Thomas vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell: Thomas missed all of last season, but was back at practice this week. “He looked good,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said. “We’re working him back in. We’ll see where we are at. Again, another positive step toward trying to get him back out there.” Terrell is preparing for Thomas and all of the Saints’ receivers. “They are all different,” Terrell said. “You just have to respect each and every one. ... You must be able to switch it up and compete with them.”

Saints RT Ryan Ramczyk vs. Falcons OLB Ade Ogundeji: Ramczyk signed a five-year, $96 million deal last season. He’s been to one Pro Bowl. Ogundeji is set to open the season as a starter after playing in a rotation last season. He played 527 snaps as rookie and appears set to make a big jump this season.