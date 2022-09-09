ajc logo
X

3 key matchups: Saints at Falcons

072922 Flowery Branch, Ga.: Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
072922 Flowery Branch, Ga.: Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three matchups to watch when the Saints face the Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the season opener:

Saints WR Michael Thomas vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell: Thomas missed all of last season, but was back at practice this week. “He looked good,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said. “We’re working him back in. We’ll see where we are at. Again, another positive step toward trying to get him back out there.” Terrell is preparing for Thomas and all of the Saints’ receivers. “They are all different,” Terrell said. “You just have to respect each and every one. ... You must be able to switch it up and compete with them.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Saints RT Ryan Ramczyk vs. Falcons OLB Ade Ogundeji: Ramczyk signed a five-year, $96 million deal last season. He’s been to one Pro Bowl. Ogundeji is set to open the season as a starter after playing in a rotation last season. He played 527 snaps as rookie and appears set to make a big jump this season.

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore vs. Falcons’ top target: A four-time Pro Bowl player, Lattimore is one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks. If rookie Drake London is unable to play, Lattimore could spend time on Cordarrelle Patterson and possibly on tight end Kyle Pitts when he flanks to the outside of the formation. Lattimore has 13 career interceptions.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez is expected to return to the team Monday after being suspended for one week. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda explains Josef Martinez suspension18h ago
The Georgia Bulldogs will play in front of a crowd at Sanford Stadium for the first time since they were feted for winning the 2021 national championship with a parade and trophy presentation on Jan. 15. The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (1-0) play host to Samford (1-0) in the 2022 season home opener on Saturday at 4 p.m. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

5 things to know about No. 2 Georgia’s home opener vs. Samford
23h ago
The Falcons should cover this week against the Saints, columnist Michael Cunningham writes. (JASON GETZ / FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

Weekend Predictions: Falcons open with close loss to Saints
18h ago
Jan. 9, 2022 - Atlanta, Ga: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) eludes the tackle of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson (90) and outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost to the Saints 30-20. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Falcons’ X-factor: Containing Saints RB Alvin Kamara in season opener
2h ago
Jan. 9, 2022 - Atlanta, Ga: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) eludes the tackle of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson (90) and outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost to the Saints 30-20. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Falcons’ X-factor: Containing Saints RB Alvin Kamara in season opener
2h ago
The Latest
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield breaks away from Buffalo Bills defensive end Mike Love during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Credit: Jacob Kupferman

NFC South outlook: Changing of the quarterback in Carolina
11m ago
On the hot seat against the Saints: Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary
1h ago
Falcons’ X-factor: Containing Saints RB Alvin Kamara in season opener
2h ago
Featured
Nick Carusillo (left) is shown with his mother, Tina Carusillo (center) and his sister, Jessica Long in a family photo.

Credit: Family photo

Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top