3 key matchups: Saints at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three matchups to watch when the Saints face the Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the season opener:
Saints WR Michael Thomas vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell: Thomas missed all of last season, but was back at practice this week. “He looked good,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said. “We’re working him back in. We’ll see where we are at. Again, another positive step toward trying to get him back out there.” Terrell is preparing for Thomas and all of the Saints’ receivers. “They are all different,” Terrell said. “You just have to respect each and every one. ... You must be able to switch it up and compete with them.”
Saints RT Ryan Ramczyk vs. Falcons OLB Ade Ogundeji: Ramczyk signed a five-year, $96 million deal last season. He’s been to one Pro Bowl. Ogundeji is set to open the season as a starter after playing in a rotation last season. He played 527 snaps as rookie and appears set to make a big jump this season.
Saints CB Marshon Lattimore vs. Falcons’ top target: A four-time Pro Bowl player, Lattimore is one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks. If rookie Drake London is unable to play, Lattimore could spend time on Cordarrelle Patterson and possibly on tight end Kyle Pitts when he flanks to the outside of the formation. Lattimore has 13 career interceptions.
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author
Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com