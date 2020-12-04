3 key matchups: Saints at Falcons

Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (4-7) host the Saints (9-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
Saints RT Ryan Ramcyzk vs. Falcons DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner: Tuioti-Mariner, a product of former coach Dan Quinn’s Plan D program, turned in a spectacular performance against the Raiders on Sunday. He had five tackles, a sack strip and two fumble recoveries and was named the NFC’s defensive player of the week. He’ll get a chance to go against Ramcyzk, who was a first-round pick in 2017 and went to the Pro Bowl for the first time last season. Tuioti-Mariner is 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds going against the 6-6, 314-pound Ramcyzk.
Saints DE Trey Hendrickson vs. Falcons LT Jake Matthews: While all eyes are anticipating the Cam Jordan and Kaleb McGary matchup, Hendrickson was the one who got things started when the teams met Nov. 22. Hendrickson had two sacks and three quarterback hits while helping collapse the Falcons’ passing pocket. Matthews has allowed only two sacks this season and is ranked the fourth best tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.
Falcons WRs vs. Saints DBs: Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter believes the Saints’ defensive backs got away with some holding penalties the last time around. “I think they go with the basketball theory that if you’re fouling on every play then they won’t call it all the time,” Koetter said. “That’s just part of it. That’s part of what makes them who they are. Then you couple that with they have a good pass rush, then you can’t hold the ball.” The main culprit is nickel back C.J. Gardner-Johnson. “He’s given us great snaps in the nickel position,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “We move him around some. He’s very smart. He’s got extremely good football IQ. Whether it’s in coverage, whether it’s against the run or even in the pressure looks, he’s just gotten better and better.”
Falcons’ next four games
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
