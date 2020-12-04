3 key matchups: Saints at Falcons

Saints RT Ryan Ramcyzk vs. Falcons DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner: Tuioti-Mariner, a product of former coach Dan Quinn’s Plan D program, turned in a spectacular performance against the Raiders on Sunday. He had five tackles, a sack strip and two fumble recoveries and was named the NFC’s defensive player of the week. He’ll get a chance to go against Ramcyzk, who was a first-round pick in 2017 and went to the Pro Bowl for the first time last season. Tuioti-Mariner is 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds going against the 6-6, 314-pound Ramcyzk.

Saints DE Trey Hendrickson vs. Falcons LT Jake Matthews: While all eyes are anticipating the Cam Jordan and Kaleb McGary matchup, Hendrickson was the one who got things started when the teams met Nov. 22. Hendrickson had two sacks and three quarterback hits while helping collapse the Falcons’ passing pocket. Matthews has allowed only two sacks this season and is ranked the fourth best tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.