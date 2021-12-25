3 key matchups: Lions at Falcons

Lions LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin vs. Falcons QB Matt Ryan: The Lions’ defensive signal-caller Alex Anzalone is out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Reeves-Maybin will take over the green dot, signal-calling helmet. Ryan doesn’t expect much to change, as the Lions will come out in the same 2-4-5 nickel package that they opened the game against Arizona with. “I’m not sure how much it changes what they’ll do,” Ryan said. “On our end, you stay on your side of the ball and make sure that we’re going to be as detailed as we can be. Regardless of who’s got the communicator on the defensive side of the ball. At the end of the day, we’ve got to handle our business and make sure that we’re all on the same page.”

Lions RB Craig Reynolds vs. Falcons LB Foye Oluokun: Reynolds has stepped in nicely with D’Andre Swift (shoulder) out and Jamaal Williams (COVID-19 list) not playing. He’s rushed 27 times for 195 yards over the past two games, including rushing for 112 on 26 carries in the upset of Arizona. Oluokun is second in the NFL with 152 tackles and mysteriously was not selected as at least a Pro Bowl alternate.