3 key matchups: Lions at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three matchups to watch when the Lions (2-11-1) face the Falcons (6-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
Lions LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin vs. Falcons QB Matt Ryan: The Lions’ defensive signal-caller Alex Anzalone is out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Reeves-Maybin will take over the green dot, signal-calling helmet. Ryan doesn’t expect much to change, as the Lions will come out in the same 2-4-5 nickel package that they opened the game against Arizona with. “I’m not sure how much it changes what they’ll do,” Ryan said. “On our end, you stay on your side of the ball and make sure that we’re going to be as detailed as we can be. Regardless of who’s got the communicator on the defensive side of the ball. At the end of the day, we’ve got to handle our business and make sure that we’re all on the same page.”
Lions RB Craig Reynolds vs. Falcons LB Foye Oluokun: Reynolds has stepped in nicely with D’Andre Swift (shoulder) out and Jamaal Williams (COVID-19 list) not playing. He’s rushed 27 times for 195 yards over the past two games, including rushing for 112 on 26 carries in the upset of Arizona. Oluokun is second in the NFL with 152 tackles and mysteriously was not selected as at least a Pro Bowl alternate.
Lions WR Josh Reynolds vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell: Reynolds claimed off waivers from Tennessee on Nov. 10. He played with Goff when he was with the Rams and signed with Tennessee before they traded with the Falcons for Julio Jones. Reynolds was behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods with the Rams, but with the Lions he’s the No. 1 option. Terrell, after getting stiffed in the Pro Bowl voting, will want to come out and shut down the Lions’ top weapon.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
About the Author