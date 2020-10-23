3 key matchups: Lions at Falcons

Lions RB Adrian Peterson vs. Falcons LB Foye Oluokun: Peterson, 35, who’s rushed for 14,501 yards over his career, leads the Lions in rushing with 69 carries for 185 yards and two touchdowns. “We know what Adrian Peterson is going to do,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “We know exactly who he is and how he’s going to run it. He’s going to run it with absolute patience. He’s going to bounce it. He’s going to take his time. You’ve got to limit him from popping that big one and getting his team going from the energy that he brings.” Oluokun has 40 tackles, two tackles for loss and made his first NFL interception last week. He’s taken Morris' message to run-and-hit more to heart. “He has taken ownership to his role,” Morris said. “His role has continued to grow. He went from being a guy that was a backup for (De’Vondre Campbell). We have a package for him where he plays a little bit of (defensive back). He’s evolving into one of the premier linebackers in our league.”

Lions WR Kenny Golladay vs. Falcons CB Kendall Sheffield: Golladay, who played at Northern Illinois, averages 16 yards per catch. He has 14 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Golladay, 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds, was taken in the third round of the 2017 draft. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019. Sheffield has been a big part of the improvement in the secondary for the Falcons. He can play inside and outside and can match up with the opponent’s fastest receiver. He had a few bad plays late against Minnesota, but had been mostly solid since he returned for his foot injury.