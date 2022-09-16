ajc logo
3 key matchups: Falcons at Rams

060922 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons defensive back A.J. Terrell is shown during OTA at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

060922 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons defensive back A.J. Terrell is shown during OTA at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 11 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (0-1) face the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams (0-1) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium:

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell vs. Rams WR Cooper Kupp: Terrell will be looking to bounce back after a rough outing in the opener against New Orleans’ Mike Thomas. The dynamic Kupp won a triple crown last season as he led the NFL in catches (145), yards receiving (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). Kupp joined Jerry Rice (49ers, 1990), Sterling Sharpe (Packers, 1992) and Steve Smith (Panthers, 2005) in accomplishing that feat. “He knows how to feel voids in the zones and what they ask him to do,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said.

Falcons LB Mykal Walker vs. Rams RB Darrell Henderson: The Rams had to move away from their rushing attack when they fell behind against Buffalo in the second half of their season opener. Henderson rushed 13 times for 43 yards, while Cam Akers had three carries for no yards. Walker and Rashaad Evans had six tackles each as they held Saints running back Alvin Kamara to 39 yards on nine carries.

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts vs. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: Pitts had two catches for 16 yards in the opener, but was targeted seven times. Quarterback Marcus Mariota and Pitts played only a few snaps together in the exhibition season, and they are working on their in-game timing. Ramsey had a rough opening game against Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs. This matchup presumes the Rams won’t use a safety or a linebacker on Pitts, which would leave Ramsey on Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

Georgia coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer after beating South Carolina 40-13 in September 2021 in Athens. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves manager Brian Snitker (left) and third baseman Austin Riley watch from the dugout during an August game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

File photo of Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner from a game during the 2021-22 college basketball season. (file photo)

Credit: AP file photo

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) participates in a drill against defensive back Tre Webb (33) during training camp at the Falcons practice facility, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson avoids a tackle during the first half against the Saints on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez/Journal Constitutino/TNS)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Enjoy rides, fair food, games and more at the Gwinnett County Fair.

Credit: From Gwinnett County Fair’s Facebook page

