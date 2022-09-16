3 key matchups: Falcons at Rams

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell vs. Rams WR Cooper Kupp: Terrell will be looking to bounce back after a rough outing in the opener against New Orleans’ Mike Thomas. The dynamic Kupp won a triple crown last season as he led the NFL in catches (145), yards receiving (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). Kupp joined Jerry Rice (49ers, 1990), Sterling Sharpe (Packers, 1992) and Steve Smith (Panthers, 2005) in accomplishing that feat. “He knows how to feel voids in the zones and what they ask him to do,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said.

Falcons LB Mykal Walker vs. Rams RB Darrell Henderson: The Rams had to move away from their rushing attack when they fell behind against Buffalo in the second half of their season opener. Henderson rushed 13 times for 43 yards, while Cam Akers had three carries for no yards. Walker and Rashaad Evans had six tackles each as they held Saints running back Alvin Kamara to 39 yards on nine carries.