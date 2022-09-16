3 key matchups: Falcons at Rams

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (0-1) face the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams (0-1) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium:
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell vs. Rams WR Cooper Kupp: Terrell will be looking to bounce back after a rough outing in the opener against New Orleans’ Mike Thomas. The dynamic Kupp won a triple crown last season as he led the NFL in catches (145), yards receiving (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). Kupp joined Jerry Rice (49ers, 1990), Sterling Sharpe (Packers, 1992) and Steve Smith (Panthers, 2005) in accomplishing that feat. “He knows how to feel voids in the zones and what they ask him to do,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said.
Falcons LB Mykal Walker vs. Rams RB Darrell Henderson: The Rams had to move away from their rushing attack when they fell behind against Buffalo in the second half of their season opener. Henderson rushed 13 times for 43 yards, while Cam Akers had three carries for no yards. Walker and Rashaad Evans had six tackles each as they held Saints running back Alvin Kamara to 39 yards on nine carries.
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts vs. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: Pitts had two catches for 16 yards in the opener, but was targeted seven times. Quarterback Marcus Mariota and Pitts played only a few snaps together in the exhibition season, and they are working on their in-game timing. Ramsey had a rough opening game against Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs. This matchup presumes the Rams won’t use a safety or a linebacker on Pitts, which would leave Ramsey on Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London.
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
