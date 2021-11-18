3 key matchups: Falcons at Patriots

Patriots S Kyle Dugger vs. Falcons TE Kyle Pitts: The second-year safety from Fayetteville (Whitewater High) is having a fine season. He has three interceptions and 64 tackles. Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone noted that Dugger always is in the right position on the field. Pitts has caught 40 passes for 606 yards and a touchdown this season. He’s been targeted 64 times and has a catch percentage of 67.3% on the season.

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne vs. Falcons CB Avery Williams: Bourne is coming off a big game. He caught four passes for 98 yards and a touchdown in a 45-7 rout of the Browns on Sunday. Williams, a rookie from Boise State, had trouble in man coverage against the Cowboys’ elite wide receiving corps. The Falcons are working on his techniques to help him handle the shifty moves and speed of NFL receivers.