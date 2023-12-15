BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocks all lanes of I-85 North in DeKalb

3 key matchups: Falcons at Panthers

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) goes up for an impressive reception during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) goes up for an impressive reception during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons
By
0 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (6-7) play at the Panthers (1-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell vs. Panthers WR Adam Thielen: Terrell is coming off a fine showing against the Bucs on Sunday. He was targeted three times and allowed one catch over 29 coverage snaps. Thielen was held to two catches in the previous meeting. He’s had a productive season, with 85 catches for 827 yards and four touchdowns.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Falcons WR Drake London vs. Panthers CB Jaycee Horn: London is coming off the best game of his career, as he caught 10 passes for 172 yards against the Bucs. Horn, the son of former Saints/Falcons wide receiver Joe Horn, was taken eighth overall in the 2021 draft. He returned from a hamstring injury and will be playing in his fourth game this season.

Falcons LB Kaden Elliss vs. Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard: Elliss ranks second on the team in tackles, with 65. He has six tackles for loss. Hubbard is the Panthers’ leading rusher. He has 166 carries for 644 yards and four touchdowns. The Panthers have been leaning on their rushing attack.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top