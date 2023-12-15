3 key matchups: Falcons at Panthers

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (6-7) play at the Panthers (1-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell vs. Panthers WR Adam Thielen: Terrell is coming off a fine showing against the Bucs on Sunday. He was targeted three times and allowed one catch over 29 coverage snaps. Thielen was held to two catches in the previous meeting. He’s had a productive season, with 85 catches for 827 yards and four touchdowns.

Falcons WR Drake London vs. Panthers CB Jaycee Horn: London is coming off the best game of his career, as he caught 10 passes for 172 yards against the Bucs. Horn, the son of former Saints/Falcons wide receiver Joe Horn, was taken eighth overall in the 2021 draft. He returned from a hamstring injury and will be playing in his fourth game this season.