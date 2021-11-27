3 key matchups: Falcons at Jaguars

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (4-6) play the Jaguars (2-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.:
Jaguars LB Myles Jack vs. Falcons RB Mike Davis: Jack led the Jaguars with 12 tackles in their previous outing, against the 49ers on Sunday. He ranks second on the team with 67 tackles. He also has three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. Davis had a season-low three carries against the Patriots in his previous outing, but caught three passes. His productivity has been low, and he may be in danger of losing carries to Qadree Ollison, who ran with much more authority against the Patriots.
Jaguars WR Laquon Treadwell vs. Falcons CB Fabian Moreau: Treadwell, a former Falcons wide receiver, has two catches for 29 yards on the season, but played 33% of the snaps against the 49ers. Marvin Jones is the Jaguars’ top receiver and will see cornerback A.J. Terrell when they play man-to-man defense.
Jaguars RB James Robinson vs. Falcons LB Foye Oluokun: Robinson is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, but has been slowed by (knee/heel) injuries. If Robinson is held back, the Jaguars also have running back Carlos Hyde to help in the run game. Oluokun leads the Falcons in tackles with 110, including 57 solo tackles. He has three tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.
