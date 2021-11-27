ajc logo
X

3 key matchups: Falcons at Jaguars

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Caption
Falcons assistant coach discusses Sunday's opponent.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (4-6) play the Jaguars (2-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.:

Jaguars LB Myles Jack vs. Falcons RB Mike Davis: Jack led the Jaguars with 12 tackles in their previous outing, against the 49ers on Sunday. He ranks second on the team with 67 tackles. He also has three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. Davis had a season-low three carries against the Patriots in his previous outing, but caught three passes. His productivity has been low, and he may be in danger of losing carries to Qadree Ollison, who ran with much more authority against the Patriots.

Jaguars WR Laquon Treadwell vs. Falcons CB Fabian Moreau: Treadwell, a former Falcons wide receiver, has two catches for 29 yards on the season, but played 33% of the snaps against the 49ers. Marvin Jones is the Jaguars’ top receiver and will see cornerback A.J. Terrell when they play man-to-man defense.

Jaguars RB James Robinson vs. Falcons LB Foye Oluokun: Robinson is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, but has been slowed by (knee/heel) injuries. If Robinson is held back, the Jaguars also have running back Carlos Hyde to help in the run game. Oluokun leads the Falcons in tackles with 110, including 57 solo tackles. He has three tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Next four games

Falcons at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

About the Author

ajc.com

D. Orlando Ledbetter
Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
The Opposition: Trevor Lawrence’s bumpy rookie season
55m ago
Stat corner: How the Falcons rebounded after their last shutout
1h ago
Falcons defense aware of the running ability of Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence
18h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top