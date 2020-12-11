3 key matchups: Falcons at Chargers

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell vs. Chargers WR Keenan Allen: Terrell is the top-rated rookie cornerback with at least 200 defensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus. When the Falcons went man-to-man against the Saints on Sunday, he matched up with Michael Thomas. Allen is the Chargers’ leading receiver, with 90 catches for 923 yards and seven touchdowns. Allen has been selected to the past three Pro Bowls.

Falcons LT Jake Matthews vs. Chargers DE Joey Bosa: Over 852 offensive snaps this season, Matthews has allowed only three sacks, all to New Orleans’ Trey Hendrickson. Bosa has 7.5 sacks on the season, but went without a sack in the 45-0 loss to the Patriots last week. He had three in the previous game against Buffalo.