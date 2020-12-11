3 key matchups: Falcons at Chargers

Here are three matchups to watch when the Falcons (4-8) play the Chargers (3-9) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.:
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell vs. Chargers WR Keenan Allen: Terrell is the top-rated rookie cornerback with at least 200 defensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus. When the Falcons went man-to-man against the Saints on Sunday, he matched up with Michael Thomas. Allen is the Chargers’ leading receiver, with 90 catches for 923 yards and seven touchdowns. Allen has been selected to the past three Pro Bowls.
Falcons LT Jake Matthews vs. Chargers DE Joey Bosa: Over 852 offensive snaps this season, Matthews has allowed only three sacks, all to New Orleans’ Trey Hendrickson. Bosa has 7.5 sacks on the season, but went without a sack in the 45-0 loss to the Patriots last week. He had three in the previous game against Buffalo.
Falcons LB Foye Oluokun vs. Chargers TE Hunter Henry: Oluokun is having a breakout season, with 87 tackles, five quarterback hits, two sacks, four forced fumbles and three pass breakups. Henry, who Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said could be more of factor in the passing game, has 49 catches for 507 yards and three touchdowns. He was invisible last week as he caught one of two targets for five yards in the loss to the Patriots.
Falcons’ final four games
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3
