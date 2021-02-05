3 key matchups: Bucs vs. Chiefs

Here are three key matchups to watch in Super Bowl LV:
Chiefs LT Mike Remmers vs. Bucs DE Jason Pierre-Paul: Remmers will replace Eric Fisher, who suffered a torn Achilles. Remmers will get some help with chip blocks from tight ends and running backs. Pierre-Paul led the Bucs with 9.5 sacks in the regular season and has two more in the playoffs. He’s a relentless rusher. Look for the Chiefs to try to slow him down with some short passes and screen plays to his side of the field.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Bucs LB Lavonte David: Kelce is the most dynamic tight end in the game. “We’re going to put Lavonte (David) on him,” linebacker Devin White said. “We’re going to let Lavonte handle him. I’m more so going with the backs. Lavonte’s more so covering the tight ends. It really won’t be a match-up, I might catch him in zone or something. I know what type of routes he likes to run. I know all the routes comes from the formations and where he lines up says a lot. If he’ll be in my zone, I’ll be ready, but nine times out of 10 for his one-on-one match-ups in man, it won’t be me.”
Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. Bucs CB Carlton Davis III: In the regular-season meeting, Hill destroyed Davis. He had 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Davis, a second-round pick from Auburn in 2018, is undaunted. “I play defensive back in the NFL so you’re going to have your share of losses,” Davis said. “It doesn’t change who I am, what I do, or how I approach the game. I’m going to continue to be a dog and go out there and give it my all every time.”
Falcons’ 2021 draft position:
NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks released his Mock Draft 1.0 and has the Falcons selecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. He has Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields going second overall to the New York Jets.
Bucky’s picks
1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
4. Falcons - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
