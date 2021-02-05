3 key matchups: Bucs vs. Chiefs

Chiefs LT Mike Remmers vs. Bucs DE Jason Pierre-Paul: Remmers will replace Eric Fisher, who suffered a torn Achilles. Remmers will get some help with chip blocks from tight ends and running backs. Pierre-Paul led the Bucs with 9.5 sacks in the regular season and has two more in the playoffs. He’s a relentless rusher. Look for the Chiefs to try to slow him down with some short passes and screen plays to his side of the field.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Bucs LB Lavonte David: Kelce is the most dynamic tight end in the game. “We’re going to put Lavonte (David) on him,” linebacker Devin White said. “We’re going to let Lavonte handle him. I’m more so going with the backs. Lavonte’s more so covering the tight ends. It really won’t be a match-up, I might catch him in zone or something. I know what type of routes he likes to run. I know all the routes comes from the formations and where he lines up says a lot. If he’ll be in my zone, I’ll be ready, but nine times out of 10 for his one-on-one match-ups in man, it won’t be me.”